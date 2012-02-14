SINGAPORE Feb 14 Macquarie Research raised its target price on Singapore-listed oil palm plantation firm First Resources Ltd to S$2.00 from S$1.90 and maintained its outperform rating.

By 0359 GMT, First Resources shares were up 0.3 percent at S$1.815.

First Resources' Singapore-listed peers include Golden Agri Resources Ltd and Indofood Agri Resources Ltd .

STATEMENT:

Macquarie said First Resources provides direct exposure to the theme of tightening edible oil supplies over time and the company's medium-term earnings per share growth and return on equity profile are superior compared to its peers.

First Resources has a sizeable land bank of 250,000 hectares, out which only 75,000 has been planted with mature trees, Macquarie said, adding that the firm has the youngest mature plantation among its Singapore-listed peers.

Macquarie said while First Resources generates the bulk of its profits from upstream activities, it can take advantage of Indonesia's recently lowered crude palm oil taxes through its new 250,000-tonne fractionation plant. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)