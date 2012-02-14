SINGAPORE Feb 14 Macquarie Research
raised its target price on Singapore-listed oil palm plantation
firm First Resources Ltd to S$2.00 from S$1.90 and
maintained its outperform rating.
By 0359 GMT, First Resources shares were up 0.3 percent at
S$1.815.
First Resources' Singapore-listed peers include Golden Agri
Resources Ltd and Indofood Agri Resources Ltd
.
STATEMENT:
Macquarie said First Resources provides direct exposure to
the theme of tightening edible oil supplies over time and the
company's medium-term earnings per share growth and return on
equity profile are superior compared to its peers.
First Resources has a sizeable land bank of 250,000
hectares, out which only 75,000 has been planted with mature
trees, Macquarie said, adding that the firm has the youngest
mature plantation among its Singapore-listed peers.
Macquarie said while First Resources generates the bulk of
its profits from upstream activities, it can take advantage of
Indonesia's recently lowered crude palm oil taxes through its
new 250,000-tonne fractionation plant.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)