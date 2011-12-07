SINGAPORE Dec 7 Shares of Singapore oil and gas services firm Jasper Investments Ltd jumped as much as 13 percent on Wednesday to a near one-month high after it said Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings had become a substantial stakeholder.

At 0217 GMT, shares of Jasper were 9.8 percent higher at S$0.067 with over 2.4 million shares changing hands. This was seven times its average daily volume over the last five sessions.

A unit of Temasek Holdings acquired 41 million shares in Japsper through a placement, increasing its stake in the firm to 5.88 percent, Jasper said in a filing to the stock exchange on Tuesday.

"This has definitely given a boost to Jasper's shares, as investors believe that its business must be fundamentally sound if a large well-known investor like Temasek buys into the stock," said a local dealer. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kim Coghill)