SINGAPORE Jan 25 Shares of Jaya Holdings
Ltd jumped as much as 12 percent to a five-month high
after brokerage CIMB highlighted the Singapore shipbuilder as an
attractive acquisition target.
By 0436 GMT on Wednesday, Jaya's shares were up 11.3 percent
at S$0.54 with more than 1.5 million shares traded, 4.6 times
the average daily volume traded over the last five sessions.
"Our channel checks suggest that corporation actions could
be on the cards, potentially reversing Jaya's fortunes," CIMB
said in a report. "Dutch shipbuilder IHC Merwede has identified
Jaya as a possible acquisition target. Even if there are no
M&As, the stock offers an attractive risk-reward balance," the
report said.
Jaya officials were not immediately available for comment to
Reuters.
The chief executive of IHC Merwede's Southeast Asia
operations told Reuters last month that the company hopes to
announce the acquisition of a few Asian shipyards next quarter
as it sticks to an aggressive plan to expand internationally and
grow by 50 percent in five years.
Jaya is majority-owned by a consortium led by Deutsche Bank
, which bought the stake from Affinity Equity Partners
in February for S$202.6 million ($158 million).
"There is a high likelihood that IHC could acquire Jaya. We
think that IHC could offer up to S$0.65/share for Jaya (its net
assets excluding debt obligations), translating into 34 percent
upside for Jaya's share price," CIMB said.
Jaya's shares have risen about 16 percent since the start
of the year.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)