SINGAPORE Jan 10 Shares of Singapore rig
builders Keppel Corp Ltd and Sembcorp Marine Ltd
rose on Tuesday as analysts said the two companies are
well positioned to capture more orders.
At 0207 GMT, shares of Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine were
up 2.2 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively, outperforming the
broader Straits Times Index which was 0.4 percent
higher.
DMG & Partners, which hosted Sembcorp Marine's chief
financial officer Tan Cheng Tat at a recent event, said
management was confident of winning more than S$5 billion ($3.9
billion) of new orders in 2012, higher than S$3.7 billion in
2011.
"Management was particularly upbeat on new order prospects
and believes Sembcorp Marine will see higher fresh order wins in
2012," DMG said, adding that the company is committed to
building a strong presence in Brazil.
DMG maintained its buy rating and a target price of S$5.25
on Sembcorp Marine stock.
Keppel Corp shares were lifted on Tuesday by its
announcement that it had won a contract worth around $150
million from Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc to construct
and upgrade a deepwater semi-submersible rig.
DBS Vickers said there is significant pent-up demand for
semisubmersible rigs on the back of strengthening fleet
utilization rates, a shrinking orderbook due to a lack of new
orders over the past three years and a highly aged fleet.
DBS's order wins assumption for Keppel Corp's 2012 and 2013
fiscal years are S$6 billion and S$5 billion, respectively.
($1 = 1.2974 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Matt Driskill)