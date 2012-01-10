SINGAPORE Jan 10 Shares of Singapore rig builders Keppel Corp Ltd and Sembcorp Marine Ltd rose on Tuesday as analysts said the two companies are well positioned to capture more orders.

At 0207 GMT, shares of Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine were up 2.2 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index which was 0.4 percent higher.

DMG & Partners, which hosted Sembcorp Marine's chief financial officer Tan Cheng Tat at a recent event, said management was confident of winning more than S$5 billion ($3.9 billion) of new orders in 2012, higher than S$3.7 billion in 2011.

"Management was particularly upbeat on new order prospects and believes Sembcorp Marine will see higher fresh order wins in 2012," DMG said, adding that the company is committed to building a strong presence in Brazil.

DMG maintained its buy rating and a target price of S$5.25 on Sembcorp Marine stock.

Keppel Corp shares were lifted on Tuesday by its announcement that it had won a contract worth around $150 million from Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc to construct and upgrade a deepwater semi-submersible rig.

DBS Vickers said there is significant pent-up demand for semisubmersible rigs on the back of strengthening fleet utilization rates, a shrinking orderbook due to a lack of new orders over the past three years and a highly aged fleet.

DBS's order wins assumption for Keppel Corp's 2012 and 2013 fiscal years are S$6 billion and S$5 billion, respectively.

($1 = 1.2974 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Matt Driskill)