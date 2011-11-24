OCBC Investment Research has raised its target price for
Singapore construction firm Lian Beng Group Ltd to
S$0.55 from S$0.51 and maintained its buy rating.
STATEMENT:
OCBC has raised its earnings estimates for Lian Beng in 2012
by 8 percent and 17 percent for 2013, to account for strong
sales in its industrial development in Mandai, Singapore.
Lian Beng has also acquired a new residential development
site in the city-state for S$130 million, and OCBC said it was
confident the firm will be able to execute its commercial and
housing projects well.
"We believe these developments are positives for Lian Beng,
as both are good locations and offer Lian Beng chances to add
construction projects to their order books," said OCBC in a
report.
At 0146 GMT, shares of Lian Beng were flat at S$0.345, and
have gained 13.1 percent since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)