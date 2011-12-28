SINGAPORE Dec 28 Shares of Singapore-listed Midas Holdings, which supplies aluminium products for trains, jumped as much as 4.5 percent in early trade on Wednesday after it clinched three contracts worth a total of 142.2 million yuan ($22.5 million).

Midas will supply aluminium products for train cars in China and Brazil, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

At 0108 GMT, Midas shares were up 3 percent at S$0.34, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index which was 0.1 percent higher.

DMG & Partners said in a report, however, that it is maintaining its neutral rating on Midas with a target price of S$0.36 due to the uncertain outlook for train orders.

For instance, China's Ministry of Railways had cited high financing costs as a key reason for missing its spending target of around 600 billion yuan per annum. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)