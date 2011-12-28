SINGAPORE Dec 28 Shares of
Singapore-listed Midas Holdings, which supplies
aluminium products for trains, jumped as much as 4.5 percent in
early trade on Wednesday after it clinched three contracts worth
a total of 142.2 million yuan ($22.5 million).
Midas will supply aluminium products for train cars in China
and Brazil, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.
At 0108 GMT, Midas shares were up 3 percent at S$0.34,
outperforming the broader Straits Times Index which was
0.1 percent higher.
DMG & Partners said in a report, however, that it is
maintaining its neutral rating on Midas with a target price of
S$0.36 due to the uncertain outlook for train orders.
For instance, China's Ministry of Railways had cited high
financing costs as a key reason for missing its spending target
of around 600 billion yuan per annum.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)