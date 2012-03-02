SINGAPORE, March 2 Shares of Singapore-listed Midas Holdings Ltd, a supplier of aluminium components for trains, jumped more than 5 percent on Friday after its joint venture company won a 526.9 million yuan ($84 million) commuter rail contract in China.

By 9:14 a.m. (0114 GMT), Midas shares were up 5.3 percent at S$0.40, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index, which was 0.6 percent higher.

Midas said on Thursday Nanjing SR Puzhen Rail Transport (NPRT), in which it has a 32.5 percent equity stake, will supply 23 train sets to the Suzhou Metro Line 2 Project in China. Delivery is expected from 2013 to 2014.

"This development highlights the improving sentiment for China's metro industry, following the Shanghai metro train crash in September 2011," OCBC Investment Research said in a report.

OCBC estimated the latest contract would boost NPRT's order book to around 7.5 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.3002 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by John O'Callaghan)