COLUMN-Should aluminium bulls be worried by falling physical premiums? Andy Home
LONDON, June 12 Aluminium is still the star of the London Metal Exchange (LME) base metals complex, up by over 12 percent on the start of the year.
SINGAPORE, March 2 Shares of Singapore-listed Midas Holdings Ltd, a supplier of aluminium components for trains, jumped more than 5 percent on Friday after its joint venture company won a 526.9 million yuan ($84 million) commuter rail contract in China.
By 9:14 a.m. (0114 GMT), Midas shares were up 5.3 percent at S$0.40, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index, which was 0.6 percent higher.
Midas said on Thursday Nanjing SR Puzhen Rail Transport (NPRT), in which it has a 32.5 percent equity stake, will supply 23 train sets to the Suzhou Metro Line 2 Project in China. Delivery is expected from 2013 to 2014.
"This development highlights the improving sentiment for China's metro industry, following the Shanghai metro train crash in September 2011," OCBC Investment Research said in a report.
OCBC estimated the latest contract would boost NPRT's order book to around 7.5 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.3002 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by John O'Callaghan)
LONDON, June 12 Aluminium is still the star of the London Metal Exchange (LME) base metals complex, up by over 12 percent on the start of the year.
Westonaria, SOUTH AFRICA June 12 South Africa's Sibanye Gold said on Monday that 202 illegal miners have now been arrested at its Cooke operations southwest of Johannesburg since the start of a violent wildcat strike last Tuesday.