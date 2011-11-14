* Index up 1.7 percent at 0500 GMT

* Golden Agri shrs up after 10.5 pct rise in Q3 profits

* Olam to post Q1 result after market close

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Singapore shares rose by midday on Monday, with palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources among the biggest gainers after the company reported a boost in third-quarter earnings helped by higher sales volume and average selling prices.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 1.7 percent, or 47.94 points, at 2,838.88. Some 818.7 million shares worth S$580.1 million were traded, compared with 797.6 million shares worth S$674.9 million on Friday.

"STI is up on the back of the strong performance in the U.S. as well as positive development from Italy over the weekend," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research in Singapore.

"The cyclical industries outperformed the market as investors' risk appetite increased...and most companies performed in line with expectations for their recent results," he said.

While Ng saw the STI trending up for the week, with resistance at 2,900 points, he cautioned that there are still uncertainties ahead, particularly concerning Italy's new government.

Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner Mario Monti on Sunday to head a new government charged with implementing urgent reforms to end a crisis that has endangered the whole euro zone.

In Singapore, shares of Golden Agri-Resources, which posted a 10.5 percent increase in profits, advanced as much as 3.8 percent. At 0500 GMT, they were up 3 percent at S$0.68 with 79.7 million shares changing hands, making it the top traded stock by volume so far.

Golden Agri posted net profit of $109.6 million for the three months ended September, up from $99.2 million a year ago.

Deutsche Bank said in a report that Golden Agri remained its preferred pick as the company's strong production growth is expected to partly cushion the impact of softer crude palm oil prices in 2012.

Other gainers included commodities firm Noble Group , which was up 2.5 percent, and the three Singapore banks, which were more than 2 percent higher each.

Singapore commodities firm Olam International is expected to post its first-quarter results after market close today. At 0500 GMT, Olam shares were up 2.1 percent.

Citi said in a report that investors are likely to scrutinize the performance of Olam's cotton division due to the commodity's price volatility and the impact it has had on other traders in the industry.

Olam's peer Noble Group last week reported a net loss of $17.5 million for its third quarter, partly hit by counter-party defaults in the cotton business. ] (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kavita Chandran)