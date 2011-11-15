* Index down 0.4 pct at 0500 GMT
* Tiger Air down after Q2 loss, full-yr loss warning
* Olam gains as worries about cotton defaults ease
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Singapore shares fell by
midday on Tuesday, with budget carrier Tiger Airways
among the biggest losers after it warned of a significant net
loss for the fiscal year ending March 2012.
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) gave up
0.4 percent, or 12.15 points, at 2,817.99. Some 670.8 million
shares worth S$343.2 million were traded, compared with 818.7
million shares worth S$580.1 million on Monday.
Singapore, along with most other Asian bourses, retreated
after a rise in euro-zone bond yields showed lingering doubts
about the ability of politicians in Italy and Greece to push
through painful reforms to resolve their debt problems.
Shares of Tiger fell as much as 4.4 percent although they
partly recovered by the middle of the session. At 0500 GMT the
stock was down 2.2 percent at S$0.665.
"The key problem is that their Australia operations are
going to be loss-making for some time," said Suvro Sarkar, an
analyst at DBS Vickers.
"Unless they get the progressive permission from the
regulator to increase the number of flights, they will continue
to have idle aircraft," he added.
Tiger swung to a S$49.9 million ($38.7 million) net loss for
its second quarter from a S$14.1 million net profit a year ago,
mainly due to the suspension of its Australian services for six
weeks due to safety concerns.
The problems in Australia were made worse by escalating fuel
prices and foreign exchange loss, the company said in a
statement.
Other Singapore shares that retreated included
palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources and oil rig
builder Keppel Corp.
Shares of Singapore commodities firm Olam
bucked the weak market, rising as much as 1.6 percent
after the company reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter
net profit and said cotton markets appeared to have stabilized
after months of volatility.
At 0500 GMT, Olam was up 0.8 percent.
Analysts had been concerned that Olam would be caught up by
defaults involving cotton players in the United States, which
contributed to rival commodities firm Noble Group's
first quarterly loss in 14 years.
Another outperformer was Singapore transport operator
ComfortDelGro Corp, which reported a 12.5 percent rise
in third-quarter net profit from a year earlier.
At 0500 GMT, ComfortDelGro shares were 1.4 percent
higher on a volume of more than 4.7 million shares, 1.5 times
the average daily volume in the last 30 days.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)