* Index down 0.6 percent at 0500 GMT
* Yanlord Land soars after S'pore tycoons raise stake
* Tiger Air up after Australia approves more sectors
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Singapore shares fell by
midday on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains as signs that
rising borrowing costs are even affecting AAA-rated France
stirred fears about contagion from problems affecting weaker
euro zone members.
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down
0.6 percent, or 15.91 points, at 2,795.67. Some 866.2 million
shares worth S$528.2 million were traded, compared with 670.8
million shares worth S$343.2 million around the same time on
Tuesday.
"The concerns now are not so much with the periphery
nations, it's more with the major euro zone nations," said Jason
Hughes, head of premium client management at IG Markets
Singapore.
"The underlying situation is still that there are a lot of
debt issues in Europe that need to be resolved. There's
constantly talk of a resolution, but very little is being
delivered," he added.
Some of the big-cap Singapore stocks that fell were
commodities firm Olam International, property and food
and beverage conglomerate Fraser and Neave, as well as
rig builder Keppel Corp.
However, shares of Yanlord Land Group surged as
much as 14.6 percent on Wednesday after a company linked to
billionaire investor Peter Lim raised its stake in the
Singapore-listed Chinese developer.
At 0500 GMT, Yanlord shares were 10.4 percent higher at
S$1.17 on a volume of more than 29 million shares, 2.5 times the
average daily volume in the last 30 days.
Shares of Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways
also outperformed the broader market after its Australian unit
received regulatory approval to operate a maximum of 32 sectors
per day, up from 22 sectors.
At 0500 GMT, Tiger Airways shares gained 5.3
percent at S$0.695.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)