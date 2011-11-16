* Index down 0.6 percent at 0500 GMT

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Singapore shares fell by midday on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains as signs that rising borrowing costs are even affecting AAA-rated France stirred fears about contagion from problems affecting weaker euro zone members.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.6 percent, or 15.91 points, at 2,795.67. Some 866.2 million shares worth S$528.2 million were traded, compared with 670.8 million shares worth S$343.2 million around the same time on Tuesday.

"The concerns now are not so much with the periphery nations, it's more with the major euro zone nations," said Jason Hughes, head of premium client management at IG Markets Singapore.

"The underlying situation is still that there are a lot of debt issues in Europe that need to be resolved. There's constantly talk of a resolution, but very little is being delivered," he added.

Some of the big-cap Singapore stocks that fell were commodities firm Olam International, property and food and beverage conglomerate Fraser and Neave, as well as rig builder Keppel Corp.

However, shares of Yanlord Land Group surged as much as 14.6 percent on Wednesday after a company linked to billionaire investor Peter Lim raised its stake in the Singapore-listed Chinese developer.

At 0500 GMT, Yanlord shares were 10.4 percent higher at S$1.17 on a volume of more than 29 million shares, 2.5 times the average daily volume in the last 30 days.

Shares of Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways also outperformed the broader market after its Australian unit received regulatory approval to operate a maximum of 32 sectors per day, up from 22 sectors.

At 0500 GMT, Tiger Airways shares gained 5.3 percent at S$0.695. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)