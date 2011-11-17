* Index down 0.7 percent at 0500 GMT
* Singapore Oct exports worse than forecast
* Wilmar falls despite sugar asset acquisition
* Yanlord drops after Moody's, S&P cut outlook
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Nov 17 Singapore shares may
fall for a third straight session on Thursday, hurt by concerns
about the festering debt woes in the euro zone and made worse by
the much sharper-than-expected fall in the city-state's October
exports.
At 0500 GMT, or halfway through the trading session, the
Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.7 percent, or
19.85 points, at 2,787.59. Some 711.4 million shares worth
S$407.4 million were traded, compared with 866.2 million shares
worth S$528.2 million about the same time on Wednesday.
The big-cap stocks that retreated included commodities firms
Olam International and Noble Group, as well
as property developers CapitaLand and City
Developments.
Singapore said on Thursday its non-oil domestic exports fell
16.2 percent in October from a year ago as shipments of
semiconductors plunged, reflecting further weakness in the
global electronics industry.
"It's definitely a cause for concern because the third
quarter is typically when electronics companies ramp up for the
holiday season," said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment
Research.
"Going forward, shares of manufacturers are likely to
underperform the market because they are very exposed to
discretionary spending," he said. "When times are bad, people
tend to hold off replacements."
Wong also noted that manufacturers' supply chains may be
affected by the floods in Thailand.
Singapore's weak exports data added to the already gloomy
outlook of the global economy.
France and Germany, the euro zone's two central powers, had
clashed over whether the European Central Bank should intervene
more forcefully to halt the region's debt crisis after modest
bond purchases failed to calm markets.
Shares of Singapore palm oil firm Wilmar International
retreated despite its announcement on Wednesday that
Australian sugar unit Sucrogen had agreed to buy assets for
A$120 million ($121.6 million).
"We like Wilmar's acquisition of the Porsepine mill as it
will raise Wilmar's raw sugar output by 10 percent and boost its
market share in Australia," CIMB Research said in a report.
"But the earnings impact will not be significant in the near
term though Wilmar will improve the efficiency of the mill over
time."
Shares of Singapore-listed Chinese property developer
Yanlord Land Group dropped as much as 2.5 percent
after Standard & Poor's and Moody's downgraded their outlook on
the company's debt to negative from stable.
At 0500 GMT, it was down 0.8 percent, paring some of its
earlier loss.
($1 = 0.987 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)