* Index down 0.7 percent at 0500 GMT

* Singapore Oct exports worse than forecast

* Wilmar falls despite sugar asset acquisition

* Yanlord drops after Moody's, S&P cut outlook

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 Singapore shares may fall for a third straight session on Thursday, hurt by concerns about the festering debt woes in the euro zone and made worse by the much sharper-than-expected fall in the city-state's October exports.

At 0500 GMT, or halfway through the trading session, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.7 percent, or 19.85 points, at 2,787.59. Some 711.4 million shares worth S$407.4 million were traded, compared with 866.2 million shares worth S$528.2 million about the same time on Wednesday.

The big-cap stocks that retreated included commodities firms Olam International and Noble Group, as well as property developers CapitaLand and City Developments.

Singapore said on Thursday its non-oil domestic exports fell 16.2 percent in October from a year ago as shipments of semiconductors plunged, reflecting further weakness in the global electronics industry.

"It's definitely a cause for concern because the third quarter is typically when electronics companies ramp up for the holiday season," said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research.

"Going forward, shares of manufacturers are likely to underperform the market because they are very exposed to discretionary spending," he said. "When times are bad, people tend to hold off replacements."

Wong also noted that manufacturers' supply chains may be affected by the floods in Thailand.

Singapore's weak exports data added to the already gloomy outlook of the global economy.

France and Germany, the euro zone's two central powers, had clashed over whether the European Central Bank should intervene more forcefully to halt the region's debt crisis after modest bond purchases failed to calm markets.

Shares of Singapore palm oil firm Wilmar International retreated despite its announcement on Wednesday that Australian sugar unit Sucrogen had agreed to buy assets for A$120 million ($121.6 million).

"We like Wilmar's acquisition of the Porsepine mill as it will raise Wilmar's raw sugar output by 10 percent and boost its market share in Australia," CIMB Research said in a report.

"But the earnings impact will not be significant in the near term though Wilmar will improve the efficiency of the mill over time."

Shares of Singapore-listed Chinese property developer Yanlord Land Group dropped as much as 2.5 percent after Standard & Poor's and Moody's downgraded their outlook on the company's debt to negative from stable.

At 0500 GMT, it was down 0.8 percent, paring some of its earlier loss.

($1 = 0.987 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)