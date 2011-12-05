* Index down 0.47 pct, support at 2,750 eyed in afternoon
* City Development falls as investors lock in gains
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Singapore stocks were
slightly lower by midday on Monday, weighed by losses in shares
of property developer City Developments (CityDev), as
investors turned more cautious ahead of euro zone crisis talks
this week.
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down
0.47 percent, or 11.93 points, at 2,761.43. Around 403 million
shares worth S$331 million were traded, compared with 299.8
million shares worth S$268.6 million that changed hands by the
same time on Friday.
Local traders said they expect the STI to remain rangebound
for the rest of the session, with support at 2,750 seen.
"There's a key amount of uncertainty and investors don't
know where to turn. The market is becoming more skeptical and
local investors are likewise more careful and wary," said Jason
Hughes, head of premium client management at IG Markets.
"We're waiting to see what comes out from Europe later in
the week and markets are still very focused on that region.
Hopefully by then we will get more direction."
Later on Monday, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet to outline joint proposals
for more coercive budget discipline in the euro zone, which they
want all 27 EU leaders to approve at Friday's summit.
The focus at the summit will be squarely on new rules to
tighten fiscal integration.
An agreement could pave the way for an accelerated
implementation of the euro zone's rescue scheme to help ensure
debt-ridden countries have a vehicle to tap for funds while
encouraging bondholders to buy euro zone bonds.
CityDev, Singapore's second-largest property developer, lost
2.1 percent as investors locked in gains after its stock rose
about 13 percent in the last five sessions, amid a persistently
weak outlook in the real estate market.
"There's some profit-taking on CityDev, property stocks are
not in favour still, as people believe prices may fall and the
sector remains vulnerable to the withdrawl of foreign funds,"
said a local dealer.
Shares of semiconductor equipment maker UMS Holdings Ltd
rose 7 percent to S$0.375, after it announced plans to
buy two manufacturing companies for S$28 million ($21.8 million)
in total, traders said.
By the midday over 4.8 million shares had changed hands, 1.6
times its average daily volume in the last five sessions.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)