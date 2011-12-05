* Index down 0.47 pct, support at 2,750 eyed in afternoon

* City Development falls as investors lock in gains

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Singapore stocks were slightly lower by midday on Monday, weighed by losses in shares of property developer City Developments (CityDev), as investors turned more cautious ahead of euro zone crisis talks this week.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.47 percent, or 11.93 points, at 2,761.43. Around 403 million shares worth S$331 million were traded, compared with 299.8 million shares worth S$268.6 million that changed hands by the same time on Friday.

Local traders said they expect the STI to remain rangebound for the rest of the session, with support at 2,750 seen.

"There's a key amount of uncertainty and investors don't know where to turn. The market is becoming more skeptical and local investors are likewise more careful and wary," said Jason Hughes, head of premium client management at IG Markets.

"We're waiting to see what comes out from Europe later in the week and markets are still very focused on that region. Hopefully by then we will get more direction."

Later on Monday, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet to outline joint proposals for more coercive budget discipline in the euro zone, which they want all 27 EU leaders to approve at Friday's summit.

The focus at the summit will be squarely on new rules to tighten fiscal integration.

An agreement could pave the way for an accelerated implementation of the euro zone's rescue scheme to help ensure debt-ridden countries have a vehicle to tap for funds while encouraging bondholders to buy euro zone bonds.

CityDev, Singapore's second-largest property developer, lost 2.1 percent as investors locked in gains after its stock rose about 13 percent in the last five sessions, amid a persistently weak outlook in the real estate market.

"There's some profit-taking on CityDev, property stocks are not in favour still, as people believe prices may fall and the sector remains vulnerable to the withdrawl of foreign funds," said a local dealer.

Shares of semiconductor equipment maker UMS Holdings Ltd rose 7 percent to S$0.375, after it announced plans to buy two manufacturing companies for S$28 million ($21.8 million) in total, traders said.

By the midday over 4.8 million shares had changed hands, 1.6 times its average daily volume in the last five sessions. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)