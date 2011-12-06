* Index down 0.97 percent, seen 2,700-2,800 in afternoon * ComfortDelGro shrs up after plans to hike basic taxi fares By Charmian Kok SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Singapore shares slipped by midday on Tuesday, dragged by banks, as investors lost confidence following a warning by rating agency Standard & Poor's that it may downgrade credit ratings of European countries if no debt-crisis solution reached. At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.97 percent, or 26.71 points, at 2,739.52. Around 438.1 million shares worth S$351.5 million were traded, compared with 403 million shares worth S$331 million that changed hands at the same time on Monday. Local traders said they expected the STI to trade in a tight 2,700-2,800 band for the rest of the session. Standard & Poor's warned on Monday it may carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade on the credit ratings of euro zone countries if the region's leaders fail to reach an agreement on solving the debt crisis in a summit later this week. "There is concern that (European leaders) won't be able to resolve the debt issue in the meeting this week. Bond yields in Europe went up recently, indicating that the market doesn't believe they will find a solution," said Kevin Scully, managing director at NRA Capital. "If the downgrade happened, the cost of capital will go up, confirming that rally we had last week was premature." Singapore lenders weighed on the benchmark index, as investors grew jittery over the impact of a potential rating downgrade on the global financial system. DBS Group Holdings dropped 2.2 percent to S$12.48 while United Overseas Bank Ltd fell 2 percent to S$15.48. On the other hand, shares of Singapore's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro Corp Ltd rose as much as 2 percent after the company said it would increase basic taxi fares in response to growing demand in the city-state. Its shares outperformed the broader index and touched a four-month high. By midday, ComfortDelGro was 1.1 percent higher at S$1.435 with over 2.5 million shares changing hands. Rig builders also fell after oil prices retreated. Sembcorp Marine Ltd tumbled 2.2 percent to S$3.92, and Keppel Corp lost 2.1 percent at S$9.36. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kavita Chandran)