* Index up 0.69 percent, seen in 2,730-2,780 band in
afternoon
* CapitaLand rises on cheaper valuations, plans to spin
assets off
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 Singapore shares rose by
midday on Wednesday, led by gains in property developer
CapitaLand Ltd, and on optimism that European leaders
will take strong steps to resolve the region's debt crisis at a
summit later this week.
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up
0.69 percent, or 19.08 points, at 2,768.32. Around 484.4 million
shares worth S$366.8 million were traded, compared with 438.1
million shares worth S$351.5 million that changed hands by the
same time on Tuesday.
"There's some speculation on the EU summit, with people
talking about the strengthening of the European Financial
Stability Fund (EFSF) and more fiscal integration within the
EU," said Liu Jinshu, an investment analyst at SIAS Research.
U.S. stocks rose slightly on Tuesday after the Financial
Times reported that European leaders would discuss boosting the
firepower of the euro zone bailout fund.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's warned on Tuesday it may
cut credit ratings of Europe's financial rescue fund, sparking
hopes that European leaders may be pressured to come up with a
convincing framework in the next few days.
"We're currently more biased on the upside, but we may see
some profit-taking post-EU summit," Liu said. "We need to see
how S&P views the results of EU summit and whether they carry
through on their threat."
He expects the STI to trade in a tight 2,730-2,780 band over
the next few sessions.
Singapore property developer CapitaLand Ltd rose
as much as 2.8 percent, buoyed by hopes it could benefit from
spinning off of its assets into trusts and as its valuations
looked cheaper than its peers.
By midday, shares of CapitaLand were 2.4 percent higher at
S$2.61 with 3.1 million shares changing hands.
CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest property developer,
plans to spin off its developed Chinese projects into two
mainland-listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) when China
approves listing of REITs, its CEO told Reuters in an interview
on Monday.
Kim Eng Securities also said it was confident CapitaLand's
business in China will be profitable and the underperformance of
its share price, relative to peers in Hong Kong and China, such
as Evergrande Real Estate Group, was unjustified.
Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang gained 3.9 percent
to S$0.945, after DBS Vickers said in a report it expects the
firm to outperform its peers, helped by its low valuations and a
strong balance sheet.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kavita Chandran)