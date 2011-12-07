* Index up 0.69 percent, seen in 2,730-2,780 band in afternoon * CapitaLand rises on cheaper valuations, plans to spin assets off By Charmian Kok SINGAPORE, Dec 7 Singapore shares rose by midday on Wednesday, led by gains in property developer CapitaLand Ltd, and on optimism that European leaders will take strong steps to resolve the region's debt crisis at a summit later this week. At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.69 percent, or 19.08 points, at 2,768.32. Around 484.4 million shares worth S$366.8 million were traded, compared with 438.1 million shares worth S$351.5 million that changed hands by the same time on Tuesday. "There's some speculation on the EU summit, with people talking about the strengthening of the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF) and more fiscal integration within the EU," said Liu Jinshu, an investment analyst at SIAS Research. U.S. stocks rose slightly on Tuesday after the Financial Times reported that European leaders would discuss boosting the firepower of the euro zone bailout fund. Ratings agency Standard & Poor's warned on Tuesday it may cut credit ratings of Europe's financial rescue fund, sparking hopes that European leaders may be pressured to come up with a convincing framework in the next few days. "We're currently more biased on the upside, but we may see some profit-taking post-EU summit," Liu said. "We need to see how S&P views the results of EU summit and whether they carry through on their threat." He expects the STI to trade in a tight 2,730-2,780 band over the next few sessions. Singapore property developer CapitaLand Ltd rose as much as 2.8 percent, buoyed by hopes it could benefit from spinning off of its assets into trusts and as its valuations looked cheaper than its peers. By midday, shares of CapitaLand were 2.4 percent higher at S$2.61 with 3.1 million shares changing hands. CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, plans to spin off its developed Chinese projects into two mainland-listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) when China approves listing of REITs, its CEO told Reuters in an interview on Monday. Kim Eng Securities also said it was confident CapitaLand's business in China will be profitable and the underperformance of its share price, relative to peers in Hong Kong and China, such as Evergrande Real Estate Group, was unjustified. Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang gained 3.9 percent to S$0.945, after DBS Vickers said in a report it expects the firm to outperform its peers, helped by its low valuations and a strong balance sheet. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kavita Chandran)