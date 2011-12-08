* Index down 1.63 pct, seen in 2,700-2,780 band in afternoon
* Property stocks plunge on new measures to cool housing
prices
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, Dec 8 Singapore shares fell 1.6
percent by midday on Thursday, dragged by a plunge in property
stocks, such as CapitaLand Ltd, after the city-state's
government announced new steps to cool property prices.
Investors were also more cautious ahead of key events in the
euro zone over the next few days, as doubts emerged about the
ability of European leaders to agree on a plan to tackle the
region's debt crisis.
The European Central Bank's final monetary policy meeting of
the year is scheduled for later today, and the European Union
summit is expected on Friday.
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down
1.63 percent, or 45.40 points, at 2,737.15. Around 390 million
shares worth S$488.7 million were traded, compared with 484.4
million shares worth S$366.8 million that changed hands by the
same time on Wednesday.
Local traders said they expected the STI to trade in
2,700-2,780 band for the rest of the session.
Singapore announced new measures on Wednesday to cool its
housing market saying foreigners who buy private homes will have
to pay an additional stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the
property value.
"As you can see from the market reaction, everyone's been
taken aback by the measures. It's quite harsh," said Andrew
Chow, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian Securities. "The earlier
measures addressed speculative demand, but this will also hit
investment demand."
Shares of CapitaLand fell 6.9 percent to S$2.43 by midday,
while City Developments Ltd lost 7.3 percent to S$9.29
and Keppel Land fell 7.2 percent to S$2.44.
Chow said he also expects the share prices of property
developers, especially those with greater exposure to mid to
high-end apartments, to slide further in the coming months.
Foreigners account for a significant share of purchases of
high-end luxury homes in Singapore.
According to Citigroup, foreigners accounted for 18
percent of new home units sold in Singapore in the third quarter
this year, exceeding the previous peak of 15 percent in 2007.
The latest property measures could also affect lenders in
Singapore such as DBS Group Holdings, on fears that
mortgage loans will slow.
Shares of DBS were 2.6 percent lower at S$12.44, while
United Overseas Bank fell 1.4 percent and
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp dropped 0.73 percent.
"Though not immediate, we may see slower loans growth over a
longer period, as property typically takes up about one-third of
the loan books of banks," Chow said.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kavita Chandran)