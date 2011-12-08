* Index down 1.63 pct, seen in 2,700-2,780 band in afternoon

* Property stocks plunge on new measures to cool housing prices

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Dec 8 Singapore shares fell 1.6 percent by midday on Thursday, dragged by a plunge in property stocks, such as CapitaLand Ltd, after the city-state's government announced new steps to cool property prices.

Investors were also more cautious ahead of key events in the euro zone over the next few days, as doubts emerged about the ability of European leaders to agree on a plan to tackle the region's debt crisis.

The European Central Bank's final monetary policy meeting of the year is scheduled for later today, and the European Union summit is expected on Friday.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 1.63 percent, or 45.40 points, at 2,737.15. Around 390 million shares worth S$488.7 million were traded, compared with 484.4 million shares worth S$366.8 million that changed hands by the same time on Wednesday.

Local traders said they expected the STI to trade in 2,700-2,780 band for the rest of the session.

Singapore announced new measures on Wednesday to cool its housing market saying foreigners who buy private homes will have to pay an additional stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property value.

"As you can see from the market reaction, everyone's been taken aback by the measures. It's quite harsh," said Andrew Chow, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian Securities. "The earlier measures addressed speculative demand, but this will also hit investment demand."

Shares of CapitaLand fell 6.9 percent to S$2.43 by midday, while City Developments Ltd lost 7.3 percent to S$9.29 and Keppel Land fell 7.2 percent to S$2.44.

Chow said he also expects the share prices of property developers, especially those with greater exposure to mid to high-end apartments, to slide further in the coming months.

Foreigners account for a significant share of purchases of high-end luxury homes in Singapore.

According to Citigroup, foreigners accounted for 18 percent of new home units sold in Singapore in the third quarter this year, exceeding the previous peak of 15 percent in 2007.

The latest property measures could also affect lenders in Singapore such as DBS Group Holdings, on fears that mortgage loans will slow.

Shares of DBS were 2.6 percent lower at S$12.44, while United Overseas Bank fell 1.4 percent and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp dropped 0.73 percent.

"Though not immediate, we may see slower loans growth over a longer period, as property typically takes up about one-third of the loan books of banks," Chow said. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kavita Chandran)