* Index up 0.8 percent at 0500 GMT
* SingTel gains; stock seen as defensive
* Yangzijiang rises on Qatar joint venture
* Market eyes FOMC meeting on Tuesday
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Singapore shares were
higher at midday Monday, largely in line with regional markets,
after euro zone leaders took a step towards deeper integration,
but uncertainties remain about whether the move was enough to
solve the region's long-running debt woes.
Around 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was
up 0.8 percent, or 21.64 points, at 2,716.24. Some 309 million
shares worth S$336 million were traded, compared with 306
million shares worth S$421.6 million on Friday.
"Positive sentiment helped lifted U.S-benchmarked indices
and the European market on Friday after the EU summit's
agreement," said Avis Wang, a premium client manager at IG
Markets.
"The euro zone plan seems to satisfy investors for now,
(but) there remains some ambiguity regarding the agreement."
The market will closely watch the U.S. Federal Open Market
Committee meeting on Tuesday for any signals on the monetary
policy.
Shares of Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel)
gained 2.9 percent as stocks that offer attractive yields and
stable cash flows still appeal to investors who may not be
convinced by the progress in Europe, traders said.
Another stand-out performer was Singapore-listed Yangzijiang
Shipbuilding, whose stock rose as much as 4.3 percent
after the firm said it had entered a joint venture with Qatar
Investment Corp to set up two companies.
Around 0500 GMT, Yangzijiang shares were 3.2 percent higher
at S$0.955.
Singapore brokerage Kim Eng warned in a report that European
banks, traditionally a major source for ship financing, are
likely to take a more cautious approach to lending at least in
the near term due to woes in the region's sovereign bond
markets.
But Yangzijiang has been gradually diversifying its client
portfolio from European-based customers and the company's strong
balance sheet allows it to offer longer delivery schedules to
existing buyers, thus helping avoid order cancellations, Kim Eng
said.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)