* Index down 0.5 percent at 0500 GMT
* SMRT Corp rises; seen as beneficiary of taxi fare hike
* OCBC expects Singapore telcos to outperform STI
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Singapore shares fell at
midday on Tuesday as investors were spooked by the prospect of
sovereign ratings downgrades in the euro zone, but the
city-state's biggest train-operator SMRT Corp outperformed the
broader market.
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI)
was down 0.5 percent, or 13.39 points, at 2,688.33.
Some 290 million shares worth S$380 million were traded,
compared with 309 million shares worth S$336 million on Monday.
Some of the stocks that retreated were Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp, commodities firm Olam International
and shopping mall owner CapitaMalls Asia.
"We don't see any near-term solution in Europe, or at least
one that will satisfy the market. The recent agreement that they
made is very broad, there weren't any specifics," said Carey
Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research.
"The devil is in the details, how they are going to execute
it," he added.
Shares of Singapore's biggest train-operator SMRT Corp
bucked the weak market, as analysts see more commuters
switching to trains and buses after the recent fare hike by
Singapore's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro.
At 0500 GMT, SMRT stock was up 1.7 percent, while
ComfortDelGro shares were 2.4 percent lower.
"If you hike the taxi fare, commuters may have to take the
train. SMRT may not benefit directly from the taxi fare hike,
but the shift in consumer demand (to trains) would benefit
them," OCBC's Wong said.
Going forward, he noted that telecommunication firms are
unlikely to be immune to any market sell-down, but they are
still expected to outperform the STI, supported by their
defensive earnings and attractive dividend yields.
At 0500 GMT, shares of StarHub rose 0.7
percent while Mobile One was flat.
Singapore Telecommunications stock was
down 0.9 percent as traders booked profit after yesterday's 2.6
percent gain in the share price.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)