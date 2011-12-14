* Index down 0.3 percent at 0500 GMT
* S'pore GDP growth to slow to 3.0 pct in 2012-MAS survey
* REITs offer resilient earnings, safety play-DBS
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Dec 14 Singapore shares may
fall for a second straight day on Wednesday after U.S. stocks
retreated on disappointment that the Federal Reserve gave no
hints of new stimulus measures to offset the effects of the
worsening European debt crisis.
On the domestic front, Singapore's economy is seen growing
by 3.0 percent in 2012, slowing from an expected 5.2 percent
this year as the global economy and financial services sector
cool, according to a central bank's survey of private economists
released on Wednesday.
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down
0.3 percent, or 7.76 points, at 2,677.98. Some 244.3 million
shares worth S$290.9 million were traded, compared with 290
million shares worth S$380 million on Tuesday.
Some of the stocks that retreated were property as well as
food and beverage conglomerate Fraser & Neave,
Singapore Telecommunications and palm oil firm Wilmar
International.
"There was slight disappointment in the market, but after
two rounds of quantitative easing, it doesn't justify a third
round at least for now, unless the situation in Europe really
worsens," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research.
The Federal Reserve on Tuesday warned that turmoil in Europe
presents a big risk to the U.S. economy, even though it noted a
somewhat stronger labor market.
DBS Vickers said in a report that Singapore real estate
investment trusts had posted resilient earnings year-to-date and
are projected to continue delivering a compound annual growth
rate of around 4 percent in distributable income over 2011-2013
fiscal years.
Sector yields also remain attractive at 7.3-7.5 percent, DBS
said. In the retail REIT space, DBS favoured Capitamall Trust
and Mapletree Commercial Trust. For
industrial REITS, the bank's picks were Mapletree Logistics
Trust and Cache Logistics Trust.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)