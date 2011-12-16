* Index up 0.45 percent at 0500 GMT
* S'pore Nov exports rose 1.6 pct from a year ago
* BofA M. Lynch bullish on palm oil, consumer discretionary
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Singapore shares snapped
a three-day losing streak on Friday after data showed that the
jobless claims in the United States fell to a 3-1/2-year low
last week.
But going forward as trading volumes stagnate ahead of the
year-end holidays, the long-standing debt woes in the euro zone
are still going to dominate the market sentiment, analysts and
traders said.
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up
0.45 percent, or 11.86 points, at 2,647.11. Some 532.9 million
shares worth S$244 million were traded, compared with 386
million shares worth S$458 million on Thursday.
Big-cap stocks that gained were Singapore Telecommunications
, rig builder Sembcorp Marine and
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.
The latest export data from Singapore also partly helped
sentiment.
Singapore's non-oil domestic exports rose 1.6 percent in
November from a year ago, performing better than economists had
forecast, partly helped by growth in shipment of drugs.
But analysts said the numbers might have been boosted by
higher seasonal demand during the end of the year and the
outlook is still gloomy.
"It's a monthly fluctuation. We think that the trend is
still going to be down, driven by the fact that the
uncertainties in Europe as well as the still lacklustre demand
growth in the U.S. will keep some of these export numbers
muted," said Melvyn Boey, head of ASEAN equity strategy at Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, at a media briefing.
Boey noted that policymakers in Europe may not have the
political stomach to implement structural and potentially
painful reforms like cutting subsidies.
"I think the policymakers will likely take the easier way
out, which is to print money," he said. "That essentially delays
the problem, it doesn't solve the problem."
For the Southeast Asian region, Boey is bullish on the palm
oil sector because of a projected fall in supply, which will
drive crude palm oil prices up, as well as the consumer
discretionary segment mainly due to rising disposable income.
But Boey is cautious on the financial sector due to slowing
loan growth, increasing credit costs and net interest margin
compression. He is also bearish on property as the Singapore
government's latest measures are likely to drive prices down.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)