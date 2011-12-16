* Index up 0.45 percent at 0500 GMT

* S'pore Nov exports rose 1.6 pct from a year ago

* BofA M. Lynch bullish on palm oil, consumer discretionary

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Singapore shares snapped a three-day losing streak on Friday after data showed that the jobless claims in the United States fell to a 3-1/2-year low last week.

But going forward as trading volumes stagnate ahead of the year-end holidays, the long-standing debt woes in the euro zone are still going to dominate the market sentiment, analysts and traders said.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.45 percent, or 11.86 points, at 2,647.11. Some 532.9 million shares worth S$244 million were traded, compared with 386 million shares worth S$458 million on Thursday.

Big-cap stocks that gained were Singapore Telecommunications , rig builder Sembcorp Marine and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

The latest export data from Singapore also partly helped sentiment.

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports rose 1.6 percent in November from a year ago, performing better than economists had forecast, partly helped by growth in shipment of drugs.

But analysts said the numbers might have been boosted by higher seasonal demand during the end of the year and the outlook is still gloomy.

"It's a monthly fluctuation. We think that the trend is still going to be down, driven by the fact that the uncertainties in Europe as well as the still lacklustre demand growth in the U.S. will keep some of these export numbers muted," said Melvyn Boey, head of ASEAN equity strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, at a media briefing.

Boey noted that policymakers in Europe may not have the political stomach to implement structural and potentially painful reforms like cutting subsidies.

"I think the policymakers will likely take the easier way out, which is to print money," he said. "That essentially delays the problem, it doesn't solve the problem."

For the Southeast Asian region, Boey is bullish on the palm oil sector because of a projected fall in supply, which will drive crude palm oil prices up, as well as the consumer discretionary segment mainly due to rising disposable income.

But Boey is cautious on the financial sector due to slowing loan growth, increasing credit costs and net interest margin compression. He is also bearish on property as the Singapore government's latest measures are likely to drive prices down. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)