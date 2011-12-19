* Index down 1.51 percent, key support 2,600 eyed for rest
of year
* SMRT shares down after string of train breakdowns
SINGAPORE Dec 19 Singapore shares
extended losses on Monday, as the death of North Korean leader
Kim Jong-il fuelled uncertainties in the market at a time when
investor confidence was already battered by the euro zone's
worsening debt crisis.
Stocks of banks and commodity firms such as Noble Group
in Singapore were amongst the worst hit, hurt by fears
that a global economic slowdown would hurt their earnings.
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down
1.51 percent, or 40.58 points, at 2,618.64. Around 376.6 million
shares worth S$388.2 million were traded, compared with 532.9
million shares worth S$244 million that changed hands by the
same time on Friday.
"We're not immune to what's happening around us. Markets are
pricing in higher political risk due to uncertainty in North
Korea. We don't know a lot about his successor," said Carey
Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC Investment Research.
He said he expects the STI to find support at 2,600 for the
rest of the year.
"We are increasingly of the view that we won't get a Santa
Claus rally. Even if we get a bounce, odds are that people will
use it to close some of the positions they have," Wong added.
North Korean television announced on Monday the death of
leader Kim Jong-il, which has long been feared by financial
markets for the instability a leadership transition in the
unpredictable North could bring to the wider region.
Fitch Ratings warned on Friday it may downgrade France and
six other euro zone countries, saying a comprehensive solution
to the region's debt crisis was "technically and politically
beyond reach".
"It will be tough to find a solution because there are so
many countries with diverging needs and with so many different
agendas. For them to come to an understanding will take a long
time," Wong said.
Fitch revised the outlook on France's top-notch rating to
negative, saying the downgrade was not imminent but could come
in two years.
Shares of public transport provider SMRT Corp Ltd
tumbled as much as 3.6 percent to its lowest level in more than
two months, following three major breakdowns in its trains last
week.
Southeast Asia's largest lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd
dropped 2.2 percent to S$11.39, while United Overseas
Bank Ltd lost 2.6 percent at S$15.11.
Commodity firm Noble Group Ltd retreated 2.6
percent to S$1.115, as risk-averse investors trimmed positions
of cyclical stocks.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)