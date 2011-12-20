* Index down 0.05 percent at 0500 GMT

* Noble outperforms on Gloucester sale hope

* GLP rises on $1.6 bln property deal in Japan

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 Singapore shares edged lower on Tuesday on persistent euro zone funding concerns, but commodities firm Noble Group rose on news that China's Yancoal is in talks to buy Noble's Australian-listed subsidiary Gloucester Coal.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.05 percent, or 1.18 points, at 2,616.91. Some 289.4 million shares worth S$307.5 million had been traded, compared with 376.6 million shares worth S$388.2 million around the same time on Monday.

Sentiment in the market is seen remaining jittery while trading volumes are likely to stay thin as the year-end holidays draw closer, traders said.

In Singapore, Noble shares were the top traded stock by value, surging as much as 5.4 percent. At 0500 GMT, Noble shares were 5 percent higher.

Chinese-controlled Yancoal Australia is in talks to buy Gloucester Coal to create Australia's top independent coal miner, three sources said on Tuesday, as strong Asian demand drives a boom in coal deals.

"I would say it is positive for Noble because it lets them realize the value in Gloucester Coal, so that will allow them to recycle their assets," said Eugene Ng, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian in Singapore.

"If they sell it, they will have cash to invest in new assets, probably in more emerging markets," he added.

Shares of Singapore's Global Logistic Properties (GLP) gained as much as 2.7 percent after the company said it was teaming up with China Investment Corp to buy 15 logistics facilities in Japan for $1.6 billion.

Analysts said the acquisition is positive for GLP as it is value accretive and could lead to more collaboration with China's sovereign wealth fund.

At 0500 GMT, GLP shares were 2.1 percent higher at S$1.675. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)