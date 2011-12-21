* Index 1.6 percent higher at 0500 GMT

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Dec 21 Singapore shares rallied by midday on Wednesday, led by banks and Singapore Telecommunications, as sentiment was lifted by signs of improved economic prospects in the United States.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 1.6 percent, or 42.82 points, at 2,657.27. Some 309.8 million shares worth S$367.4 million were traded, compared with 289.4 million shares worth S$307.5 million on Tuesday.

"The U.S. data was better than expected, and there might also be a short-term Christmas rally where people are grabbing on any good news that they can find," said Jason Hughes, head of premium client management at IG Markets Singapore.

U.S. housing starts and building permits jumped to a 1-1/2 year high in November as demand for rental apartments rose, suggesting the housing market in the world's largest economy was entering a tentative recovery.

The Federal Reserve's new capital proposals, which turned out to be less onerous than the market feared, also helped to lift U.S. banking stocks.

In Singapore, shares of DBS Group and United Overseas Bank gained 2.8 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp advanced 1.9 percent.

Traders said shares of the Singapore lenders, which have been hit by a mixture of concerns about the euro zone and slowing mortgage loans due to the city-state's latest measures to curb private home prices, may also have been oversold.

The stock of SingTel, Southeast Asia's largest telecommunication company, rose as much as 2 percent after the company announced the launch of its fourth generation (4G) mobile broadband service.

"The way SingTel is pricing the 4G, they are probably targeting the data-intensive users," said Jonathan Koh, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian.

"I think those who need very reliable internet connection, like corporate users, will be more attracted to the 4G packages. There should be some positive impact on ARPU (average revenue per user)," he added.

At 0500 GMT, SingTel stock was up 1.3 percent, outperforming the shares of Singapore's two other telco operators -- StarHub and M1. M1 shares were 1.2 percent higher, while StarHub was down 0.7 percent.

Shares of Neptune Orient Lines rose as much as 4.1 percent after six container shipping firms, including units of the Singapore company, agreed to create one of the largest vessel networks in the Far East-Europe trade lane.

At 0500 GMT, NOL shares were trading at S$1.155.

Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group requested a trading halt in a filing to the Singapore Exchange after its shares rose 3 percent on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous sesson.

Noble shares had been buoyed by news that China's Yancoal is in talks to buy Noble's Australian-listed subsidiary, Gloucester Coal. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Saeed Azhar)