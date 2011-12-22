* Index down 0.33 percent, seen at 2,650 eyed
* Defensive stocks like ComfortDelGro, Starhub outperform
the market
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, Dec 22 Singapore shares
retreated by midday on Thursday, on concerns over U.S. economic
growth and on doubts about the financial support for euro zone
economies.
Poor results reported by U.S. software giant Oracle Corp's
also dampened investor sentiment. Its
worse-than-expected earnings dragged the Nasdaq Composite
lower on Wednesday and raised alarm bells about
deteriorating busines conditions.
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down
0.33 percent, or 8.79 points, at 2,664.53. Around 195.1 million
shares worth S$180 million were traded, compared with 309.8
million shares worth S$367.4 million that changed hands by the
same time on Wednesday.
"There was profit taking after yesterday's rally. News from
oracle was depressing," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS
Research.
"Demand for technology seems to be weakening in the U.S.,
and this could affect us as a lot of Asian exports is to the
technology sector," he added.
Ng said he expects the STI to find support at 2,650 for the
rest of the week.
At the ECB's first ever three-year lending operation on
Wednesday, 523 banks borrowed a record 489 billion euros ($638
billion), well above the 310 billion euro take-up forecast.
The tender eased concerns about an immediate credit crunch,
but it does not directly lead to resolving the huge indebtedness
of some euro zone countries, which has discouraged investors
from lending to euro zone banks because of their large exposure
to sovereign debt.
"The ECB news was mixed. It's good because they're pumping
more money to the rest of Europe, but we don't know if it's
actually helping Italian or Spanish bonds," Ng said.
Italian and Spanish government bond yields rose on
Wednesday, snapping an eight-session down trend.
Defensive stocks and firms with high dividend yields such as
Starhub Ltd outperformed the broader market, as
investors favoured companies with more stable incomes that are
better able to weather recessions.
Telecommunications firm Starhub shares were 0.7 percent
higher at S$2.91, while taxi operator ComfortDelGro Corp Ltd
gained 1.1 percent at S$1.415.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)