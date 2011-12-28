* Index down 0.4 percent at 0500 GMT
* Midas Holdings jumps on contract wins
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Dec 28 Singapore shares fell by
midday on Wednesday as less than encouraging economic data from
Japan and South Korea, as well as lingering concerns about the
euro zone, outweighed a reading showing improved consumer
confidence in the United States.
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was
down 0.4 percent, or 10.36 points, at 2,663.26. Some 221.1
million shares worth S$167.1 million were traded, compared with
165 million shares worth S$121 million at around the same time
on Tuesday.
"Other than the U.S. consumer confidence data, everything
else has been more on the negative side coming out of Japan and
Korea," said Jason Hughes, head of premium client management at
IG Markets Singapore.
"There's also a little bit tension in the air ahead of the
next round of European bond auction. So as a whole, we are
seeing thin volumes and a little bit of a pullback on renewed
nervousness and uncertainty," he added.
U.S. consumer confidence reached an eight-month high in
December. But Japan's November factory output was hit by the
floods in Thailand, while South Korea's manufacturing business
outlook for January fell.
At 0500 GMT, some of the big-cap Singapore stocks that
declined were property developers CapitaLand and City
Developments, which were down 0.4 percent and 1.4
percent, respectively. Keppel Land was 1.3 percent
lower.
The Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore said
late on Tuesday that the government's latest measures to cool
home prices will negatively impact property prices and
transaction volumes.
However, shares of Singapore-listed Midas Holdings
, which supplies aluminium products for trains, jumped
as much as 4.5 percent after it clinched three contracts worth a
total of 142.2 million yuan ($22.5 million).
At 0500 GMT, Midas shares were up 3 percent at S$0.34 on a
volume of 5.8 million shares, around 1.3 times the average daily
volume in the last 30 days.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)