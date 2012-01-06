* Index down 0.4 percent at 0500 GMT

* Singapore economy seen heading for recession-Daiwa

* COSCO Corp outperforms on contract worth over $220 mln

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 Singapore shares fell by midday on Friday, in line with the regional trend, as local traders took a breather after three consecutive days of gains.

U.S. jobs data due later in the day will probably set the tone for next week.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.4 percent, or 11.74 points, at 2,701.28. Nearly 310 million shares worth S$281 million ($217 million) were traded, compared with 390 million shares worth S$333.8 million at the same time on Thursday.

Shares of Singapore's United Overseas Bank Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd fell 1.8 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. DBS Group Holdings Ltd retreated by a smaller 0.9 percent despite news of unauthorised withdrawals from some customer accounts.

Asian financial stocks generally weakened on Friday as European woes hurt confidence, even though Asian banks are not as exposed to toxic euro zone assets as European lenders.

Daiwa Capital Markets said in a report that it expects Singapore's economy to head for a recession in the first half of 2012, weighed down by a slowing export sector amid turmoil in Europe and benign U.S. growth.

"The possibility of further earnings cuts by the market given a first half 2012 recession, is likely to affect market performance over the near term," Daiwa said.

Shares of Singapore container shipping company Neptune Orient Lines Ltd fell as much as 2.9 percent on renewed concerns about high fuel costs, which may hurt the firm's profit margin, and potentially weakening freight rates.

Shares of shipbuilder COSCO Corp Singapore Ltd outperformed the market, rising as much as 2.7 percent after the firm said it won a contract worth over $220 million from an Asian company for two offshore construction vessels.

However, some analysts are still bearish on the company's outlook.

"While the contract is certainly welcome news in the current soft offshore market, margins are likely to remain depressed due to learning curve issues on its earlier contracts," Kim Eng said in a report.

"Bulk shipping newbuilds continue to be dogged by execution issues and low pricing," said Kim Eng, which has a sell rating and target price of S$0.72. ($1 = 1.2936 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)