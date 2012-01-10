* Index up 0.8 percent at 0500 GMT
* S'pore may see technical recession in 1H12-Julius Baer
* Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine up on strong order outlook
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Jan 10 Singapore shares rose by
midday on Tuesday, led by oil rig builders Keppel Corp Ltd
and Sembcorp Marine Ltd as analysts said the
two companies are well positioned to capture more orders.
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up
0.8 percent, or 22.28 points, at 2,713.56. Some 454.6 million
shares worth S$449.9 million were traded, compared with 575.7
million shares worth S$353.1 million at the same time on Monday.
The market is expected to closely watch Italian and Spanish
debt auctions this week for any signs of progress in the euro
zone.
Singapore's economy may get into a technical recession in
the first half of 2012 partly due to the high base it was coming
from, said Lee Boon keng, head of investment solutions group
(Singapore) at Swiss private bank Julius Baer.
But Lee said at a media briefing that fundamentally, the
Southeast Asian city-state is still poised for growth.
"Three things work in Singapore's favour. One is the
sustained recovery in the United States, another is sustained
growth in China, the third is the increasingly more vibrant
Southeast Asia," he noted.
On Tuesday at 0500 GMT, shares of Keppel Corp and Sembcorp
Marine gained 3.5 percent and 5 percent, respectively, as
analysts were upbeat about the demand for rigs.
"Above $85 a barrel [for oil], there's a lot of incentive to
do deepwater exploration," said Mark Matthews, head of research
Asia at Julius Baer. The bank has buy calls on both Keppel Corp
and Sembcorp Marine stocks.
Keppel Corp shares were lifted by its announcement that it
had won a contract worth around $150 million from Diamond
Offshore Drilling Inc to construct and upgrade a
deepwater semi-submersible rig.
DBS Vickers said its order wins assumption for Keppel Corp's
2012 and 2013 fiscal years are S$6 billion and S$5 billion,
respectively.
Separately, Singapore brokerage DMG & Partners said in a
report on Tuesday that Sembcorp Marine's management was
confident of winning more than S$5 billion ($3.9 billion) of new
orders in 2012, higher than S$3.7 billion in 2011.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)