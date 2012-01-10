* Index up 0.8 percent at 0500 GMT

* S'pore may see technical recession in 1H12-Julius Baer

* Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine up on strong order outlook

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Jan 10 Singapore shares rose by midday on Tuesday, led by oil rig builders Keppel Corp Ltd and Sembcorp Marine Ltd as analysts said the two companies are well positioned to capture more orders.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.8 percent, or 22.28 points, at 2,713.56. Some 454.6 million shares worth S$449.9 million were traded, compared with 575.7 million shares worth S$353.1 million at the same time on Monday.

The market is expected to closely watch Italian and Spanish debt auctions this week for any signs of progress in the euro zone.

Singapore's economy may get into a technical recession in the first half of 2012 partly due to the high base it was coming from, said Lee Boon keng, head of investment solutions group (Singapore) at Swiss private bank Julius Baer.

But Lee said at a media briefing that fundamentally, the Southeast Asian city-state is still poised for growth.

"Three things work in Singapore's favour. One is the sustained recovery in the United States, another is sustained growth in China, the third is the increasingly more vibrant Southeast Asia," he noted.

On Tuesday at 0500 GMT, shares of Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine gained 3.5 percent and 5 percent, respectively, as analysts were upbeat about the demand for rigs.

"Above $85 a barrel [for oil], there's a lot of incentive to do deepwater exploration," said Mark Matthews, head of research Asia at Julius Baer. The bank has buy calls on both Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine stocks.

Keppel Corp shares were lifted by its announcement that it had won a contract worth around $150 million from Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc to construct and upgrade a deepwater semi-submersible rig.

DBS Vickers said its order wins assumption for Keppel Corp's 2012 and 2013 fiscal years are S$6 billion and S$5 billion, respectively.

Separately, Singapore brokerage DMG & Partners said in a report on Tuesday that Sembcorp Marine's management was confident of winning more than S$5 billion ($3.9 billion) of new orders in 2012, higher than S$3.7 billion in 2011. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)