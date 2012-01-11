* Index up 0.3 percent at 0500 GMT
* Rig builders extend gains on order hopes
* JPMorgan downgrades SGX stock to underweight
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 Singapore shares rose by
midday on Wednesday after U.S. stocks advanced to a five-month
high on hopes for strong corporate earnings, and rig builders
extended gains on expectations of more orders.
By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up
0.3 percent, or 7.15 points, at 2,726.98. About 529 million
shares worth S$583 million were traded, compared with 454.6
million shares worth S$449.9 million at the same time on
Tuesday.
However, market sentiment is likely to remain cautious, with
the primary focus this week being Spanish and Italian debt
auctions on Thursday and Friday. The two big euro zone economies
are seen as most at risk from the region's debt crisis.
On Wednesday, shares of Singapore oil rig builders Sembcorp
Marine Ltd and Keppel Corp Ltd were up 4.1
percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
"We remain overweight on the offshore and marine sector and
believe Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine are well positioned to
benefit from increased industry spending and any
upgrade/replacement opportunities," Deutsche Bank said in a
report on Wednesday.
Interest has been returning to mid or deepwater rigs,
Deutsche said, adding that higher activity in the U.S. Gulf of
Mexico may bode well for Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine.
J.P. Morgan downgraded Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX)
to underweight from neutral and lowered its target
price to S$5.30 from S$7.00, citing weak trading volumes.
SGX is slated to report its second-quarter result for its
2012 fiscal year on Jan 16 and J.P. Morgan said it expects the
bourse to post a profit of S$59 million, down 33 percent
quarter-on-quarter and 21 percent year-on-year.
SGX was down about 1 percent by early afternoon.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kim Coghill)