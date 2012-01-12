* Index up 0.3 percent at 0500 GMT

* Bank stocks outperform market

* Sembcorp Marine falls on profit-taking

By Eveline Danubrata and Mark Tay

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 Singapore shares rose by midday on Thursday, with banking stocks outperforming the broader market on expectations that strong loan growth in the last quarter of the year likely sustained the earnings' momentum for 2011.

At 0630 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.3 percent, or 8.83 points, at 2,755.96. Some 642.9 million shares worth S$593.4 million were traded.

"In Singapore and across Asia the focus turns to China this morning and the release of consumer inflation figures," said Justin Harper, head of research at IG Markets Singapore, in a note.

"China's efforts to avoid a hard landing have taken back stage to European woes and early signs of a rebound in the US, but its success is critical to the fortunes of the region," he added.

China's inflation rate eased to a 15-month low in December, though sticky food prices are a reminder of the risks the government is weighing as it tilts policy towards boosting growth.

In Singapore, DBS shares were up 2.5 percent, while United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp were 1.5 percent and 0.4 percent higher, respectively.

CLSA Asia Pacific Markets, in a preview of Singapore banks' fourth-quarter 2011 earnings, said that it expects a solid finish to 2011, with exceptional loan growth over the year powering net interest income.

However, this is likely to be offset by weak market-related lines of revenue and growing operating costs and credit charges, CLSA said.

CLSA's adjusted net profit after tax estimates for DBS, UOB and OCBC are S$2.9 billion, S$2.4 billion and S$2.3 billion, respectively.

Shares of Singapore's Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world's second-largest oil rig builder, fell 2.3 percent as traders booked profit from the stock's strong gain earlier this week. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)