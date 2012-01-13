* Index up 0.9 percent at 0500 GMT
* Bank stocks extend gains from previous day
* Neptune Orient Lines outperforms market
By Eveline Danubrata and Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, Jan 13 Singapore shares rose by
midday on Friday as the strong demand at Spanish and Italian
debt auctions helped to offset lacklustre economic data from
the United States.
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up
0.9 percent, or 25.67 points, at 2,769.33. Some 510.3 million
shares worth S$471.9 million were traded.
U.S. retail sales rose at the weakest pace in seven months
in December and first-time claims for jobless benefits moved
higher last week, signs the economic recovery is shaky, data
showed on Thursday.
While investors were cheered by strong sales of government
debt in Spain and Italy, analysts noted that the outlook is
still uncertain.
"The auctions were quite successful, but we are still
waiting for more concrete signs," said Ng Kian Teck, lead
analyst at SIAS Research in Singapore.
"One is whether rating agencies will downgrade or maintain
their ratings. There will also be more bond sales coming up, and
people will be watching Greece," he noted.
On Friday, shares of Singapore's DBS Group Holdings
rose 1.8 percent, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
and United Overseas Bank gained 1.4 percent
and 0.7 percent, respectively.
Deutsche Bank said in a report on Thursday that
despite the challenging near-term outlook due to persistent
macro uncertainties, it still has a positive view on Singapore
banks on the back of attractive valuations and solid balance
sheets.
Credit costs are unlikely to approach the peak of 98 basis
points reached in 2009, Deutsche said, adding that unlike other
markets in the region, Singapore is not expected to see futher
material declines in interest rates in 2012 due to the already
low levels.
Shares of Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines (NOL),
the world's sixth-largest container shipping firm, rose as much
as 4.6 percent. At 0500 GMT, NOL shares were trading at S$1.265
on a volume of 9.4 million shares, 1.1 time the average daily
volume in the last 30 days.
Some traders said there are hopes for more shipments ahead
of the Chinese New Year period. But analysts warned that the
shipping sector is still struggling with an oversupply and high
fuel costs may weigh on the companies' profitability.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)