By Eveline Danubrata and Mark Tay

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 Singapore shares rose by midday on Friday as the strong demand at Spanish and Italian debt auctions helped to offset lacklustre economic data from the United States.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.9 percent, or 25.67 points, at 2,769.33. Some 510.3 million shares worth S$471.9 million were traded.

U.S. retail sales rose at the weakest pace in seven months in December and first-time claims for jobless benefits moved higher last week, signs the economic recovery is shaky, data showed on Thursday.

While investors were cheered by strong sales of government debt in Spain and Italy, analysts noted that the outlook is still uncertain.

"The auctions were quite successful, but we are still waiting for more concrete signs," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research in Singapore.

"One is whether rating agencies will downgrade or maintain their ratings. There will also be more bond sales coming up, and people will be watching Greece," he noted.

On Friday, shares of Singapore's DBS Group Holdings rose 1.8 percent, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank gained 1.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Deutsche Bank said in a report on Thursday that despite the challenging near-term outlook due to persistent macro uncertainties, it still has a positive view on Singapore banks on the back of attractive valuations and solid balance sheets.

Credit costs are unlikely to approach the peak of 98 basis points reached in 2009, Deutsche said, adding that unlike other markets in the region, Singapore is not expected to see futher material declines in interest rates in 2012 due to the already low levels.

Shares of Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines (NOL), the world's sixth-largest container shipping firm, rose as much as 4.6 percent. At 0500 GMT, NOL shares were trading at S$1.265 on a volume of 9.4 million shares, 1.1 time the average daily volume in the last 30 days.

Some traders said there are hopes for more shipments ahead of the Chinese New Year period. But analysts warned that the shipping sector is still struggling with an oversupply and high fuel costs may weigh on the companies' profitability. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)