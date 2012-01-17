* Index up 0.96 percent, commodity firms rise on firm China GDP data

* Property developers underperform after drop in private home sales

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Jan 17 Singapore shares rose on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected economic data from China boosted market confidence and pushed up commodity plays such as Noble Group Ltd.

By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.96 percent, or 26.38 points, at 2,782.87. Around 446.3 million shares were traded, compared with 400.7 million shares traded by the same time on Monday.

Traders expect the STI to remain rangebound.

Shares of commodity trading firm Noble jumped as much as 2.3 percent, while smaller rival Olam International Ltd rose 2.6 percent and palm oil firm Golden Agri gained 1.4 percent, as firm growth in China eased worries over commodity prices.

"Now that Europe is out of the picture and the U.S. economy is still touch-and-go, everybody is looking at China's data, which came in better than expected," said Carey Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC Investment Research.

"But the risk is that people could be pinning too much hope on China."

China's gross domestic product grew at its weakest in 2-1/2 years in the fourth quarter, slowing to an annual rate of 8.9 percent from 9.1 percent in the previous quarter, but it beat expectations for a 8.7 percent rise.

Global markets also shrugged off Standard & Poor's downgrade of nine euro zone countries including France, but persistent concerns about Europe's worsening debt crisis and the likelihood of a Greek bond default are likely to keep markets volatile.

"For the first half of the year, we may see more volatility, and the (equities) market could potentially take turn for the worse before getting better. I don't think all the bad news has been absorbed by markets yet," Wong said.

Property developers such as CapitaLand Ltd underperformed the broader market after data showed private home sales in Singapore plunged 63 percent in December from the previous month, following recent government measures to curb housing prices.

"Investors are taking this as a sign of further sluggishness in sales in the next few quarters. Because of the measures taken by the government, developers have also released much fewer new units for sale. It's not surprising that we've seen such a fall," Wong said.

City Developments Ltd shares fell 1.2 percent to S$9.16, and CapitaLand shares were 0.4 percent lower at S$2.34. (Editing by Anshuman Daga)