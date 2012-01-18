* Index up 0.14 percent, seen rangebound 2,500-2,900

* Cyclical stocks like Olam outperform, shift out of defensives

* Broadway up on tech sector consolidation hopes

By Charmian Kok and Mark Tay

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 Singapore shares edged slightly higher by midday on Wednesday, tracking gains in other bourses, as economic data from China pointed to a soft lending that will allow officials to ease monetary policy.

Commodity firms Olam International Ltd and Noble Group Ltd outperformed the broader market, as investors increased positions in cyclical stocks in anticipation of a rally before the Chinese New Year holidays.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.14 percent, or 3.96 points, at 2,819.81. It reversed earlier losses after Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opened higher, traders said.

Around 687.6 million shares worth S$750.2 million were traded, compared with 446.3 million shares worth S$400.7 million shares that changed hands by the same time on Tuesday.

"There is talk of a pre-Chinese New Year rally although there are many skeletons in the closet that could spoil this," said IG Markets in a note.

Investors are keeping an eye on a Portugal debt sale later in the day as well as talks to restructure Greece's debt to determine their next course of action, traders said.

Analysts polled recently by Reuters forecast further cuts in 2012 in Beijing's required reserve ratio for banks, including a reduction this week in the run-up to Chinese New Year to ease anticipated liquidity squeezes as demand for cash soars.

Defensive stocks such as media and property firm Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) were among the weakest performers, signalling investors' risk appetite may be growing.

"There seems to be a shift out of defensives into cyclicals because of the perception that the worse is over," said Kevin Scully, managing director at NRA Capital.

Olam jumped 3 percent to S$2.32, while SPH shares fell 0.8 percent to S$3.68, and property and food and beverage conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd lost 0.6 percent at S$6.50.

Shares of STX OSV Holdings Ltd extended its gains from the previous session, buoyed by news that South Korean parent STX Group had chosen JP Morgan and Standard Chartered to manage the sale of its 50.75 stake in STX OSV.

"The market is taking the hiring of bankers as a sign that the stake sale could be happening sooner rather than later," said a local trader.

By midday, STX OSV shares were 3.2 percent higher at S$1.435.

Shares of precision moulding manufacturer Broadway Industrial Group Ltd, surged as much as 11 percent as traders cited consolidation talk in the technology manufacturing sector after recent declines.

"There's speculation that we may see some consolidation or privatisation in the small mid-cap tech sector, as many of them look undervalued," said Edison Chen, an analyst at DMG & Partners. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)