* Index up 0.5 percent
* Meiban Group jumps as much as 30 pct on possible takeover
* Keppel Land up 2.8 pct on market talk of special dividend
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Singapore shares rose,
led by gains in commodities firms Olam International
and Noble Group, with regional markets higher after
the International Monetary Fund sought more funds to help
countries cope with the euro zone debt crisis.
Shares of Singapore plastic parts maker Meiban Group Ltd
surged as much as 30 percent on Thursday after the
company said it may be the subject of a takeover bid by an
unnamed party.
By 0545 GMT, the Straits Times Index was up 0.5
percent, or 14.7 points, at 2,810.1, after hitting a two-month
intra-day high the previous day.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan was 0.8 percent higher.
Olam and Noble shares outperformed the local market, gaining
3.7 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.
Overall, some 788.4 million shares worth S$705.3 million
were traded in the Singapore market by 0500 GMT, compared with
687.6 million shares worth S$750.2 million at the same time on
Wednesday.
Asian shares rose to a two-month high, boosted by news the
IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by raising $600
billion in new resources to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
In Singapore, traders said expectations of increased mergers
and acquisitions, especially among the smaller firms, helped the
market.
"The valuations are cheap, fundamentals are not bad if you
take a longer-term view, and a lot of the stocks are thinly
traded," said Terence Wong, co-head of research at DMG &
Partners.
Meiban shares were up 26.8 percent at S$0.355 on volume of
16.3 million shares, 82 times the average daily volume traded
over the last 30 days.
Kim Eng said in a report on Wednesday that WBL Corp Ltd
, which has technology, automotive, property, as well
as engineering and distribution segments, has the option of
selling its technology business to unlock some value.
WBL shares gained 2.8 percent at S$3.26.
Among other gainers, shares of property developer Keppel
Land rose as much as 3.2 percent on expectations the
company will pay a special dividend when it reports full-year
result on Thursday.
Keppel Land shares were up 2.8 percent at S$2.58.
(Editing by Anshuman Daga)