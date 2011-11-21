* Index down 0.5 percent at 0500 GMT

* Singapore eyes 1-3 pct GDP growth for 2012

* NOL falls as rough waters seen for shipping sector

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 Singapore shares were lower at Monday's midsession, hurt by ongoing concerns about euro zone debt and fears U.S. politicians will not be able to agree on a deficit reduction plan.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) , which had ended the previous four sessions lower, was down 0.5 percent, or 13.83 points, at 2,716.51.

Some 570.4 million shares worth S$475.2 million were traded, compared with 713.7 million shares worth S$548.1 million at around the same time on Friday.

"Perhaps closer towards the end of the year there could be some window-dressing, but it'll probably be temporary in nature. People are still relatively quite cautious," said Andrew Chow, head of research at UOB Kay Hian in Singapore.

"I estimate market consensus on earnings per share growth is 7-9 percent for 2012, and this is likely to see further cuts," he said, adding that Singapore's telecommunication and healthcare sectors are relatively more defensive.

A U.S. congressional "super committee" is expected to formally announce on Monday that its three-month-long effort to forge a $1.2 trillion deficit reduction plan has failed, aides told Reuters.

Due to the weakness in the western economies, Singapore's economy could contract in the current quarter and growth next year is likely to slow, the government warned on Monday.

The city-state may grow 1-3 percent in 2012, slowing from a 5 percent expansion expected in 2011, according to government estimates.

Shares of Singapore container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) sunk as much as 4.7 percent due to concerns about weak demand and oversupply in the sector.

At 0500 GMT, NOL shares lost 4.3 percent at S$1.01.

Other big-cap decliners included property developer CapitaLand, casino operator Genting Singapore and United Overseas Bank. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)