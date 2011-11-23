* Index down 1.5 percent, seen in 2,600-2,700 in afternoon

* Singapore lenders fall after U.S. plans for stress tests on banks

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Singapore shares fell by midday on Wednesday, dragged by losses in banking stocks, as a downward revision of U.S. GDP data and weak manufacturing survey from China fuelled concerns over slowing global growth.

Singapore lenders such as DBS Group Holdings Ltd were among the hardest hit on the benchmark index, after a planned stress test on banks by the U.S. Federal Reserve added to worries about the health of the global financial system.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 1.46 percent, or 39.72 points, at 2,677.48. Around 535.6 million shares worth S$525.1 million were traded, compared with 597 million shares worth S$610.5 million that changed hands by the same time on Tuesday.

Local traders said they expect the STI to trade in 2,600-2,700 band for the rest of the session.

"The downward revision of Q3 GDP in the U.S. last night and the IMF making available new mechanisms for struggling euro zone countries, paints a relatively grim picture," said Jason Hughes, head of premium client management at IG Markets.

The U.S. Federal Reserve plans to stress test six large U.S. banks against a hypothetical market shock, including a deterioration of the European debt crisis, as part of an annual review of bank health.

Investor sentiment also worsened after the release of the HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, which slumped in November to 48, a low not seen since March 2009.

DBS shares had fallen 2 percent to S$12.06 by the midday, while rival United Overseas Bank Ltd was 1.8 percent lower at S$14.90 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd lost 1.6 percent at S$7.91.

"There are concerns over whether European and U.S. banks can meet capital requirements set by regulators and that's keeping confidence low," Hughes said.

"If we see European and U.S. banks heavily affected by the euro zone debt problems, its hard to imagine Asian banks being completely insulated from this."

Commodity firms such as Noble Group and property developers like CapitaLand also tumbled as investors sold positions in riskier stocks that were more dependent on economic cycles.

Noble was down 3.6 percent at S$1.085 while CapitaLand had dropped 2.8 percent to S$2.43. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)