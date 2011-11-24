* Index up 0.4 percent, seen in 2,680-2,730 band in afternoon

* NOL outperforms after brokerage starts coverage with buy rating

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Singapore shares reversed its earlier losses and was slightly higher by midday on Thursday, in line with other Asian bourses and led by commodity firms as investors shrugged off a poor bond auction in Germany to cover their short positions.

Shares of container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) , rising as much as 2.5 percent after Samsung Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating, as it expects NOL to benefit from tighter supply in the industry.

Commodity firms such as Noble Group also outperformed the broader market after recent share losses, as traders increased positions in more volatile stocks.

"We're seeing some short covering as some investors believe Asia may be less hit than the West, so some funds maybe rebalancing their portfolios towards this region," said Carey Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC Investment Research.

"Some stocks like commodity firms were oversold previously, so they're leading the short covering now."

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.4 percent, or 10.81 points, at 2,687.38. Around 548.1 million shares worth S$466.1 million were traded, compared with 535.6 million shares worth S$525.1 million that changed hands by the same time on Wednesday.

However, Germany's disappointing bond sale are likely to cap gains and local traders said they expect the STI to trade in 2,680-2,730 band for the rest of the session.

Germany's bond sale on Wednesday had one of the worst results since the launch of the euro, raising concern about the price Berlin may pay for its role as paymaster to a region racked by a crisis that has toppled governments in Greece and Italy.

"It's a clear signal of fears in the market that the euro zone contagion may spread to even bigger countries like Germany," Wong said.

Lender United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOB) rose 1.9 percent to S$15.18, buoyed by a new plan to provide wealth management services to a group of individuals with rising affluence will boost its earnings.

Commodity trader Noble Group was 1.9 percent higher at S$1.105 while rival Olam International was 1.8 percent higher at S$2.31. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)