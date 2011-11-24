* Index up 0.4 percent, seen in 2,680-2,730 band in
afternoon
* NOL outperforms after brokerage starts coverage with buy
rating
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Singapore shares
reversed its earlier losses and was slightly higher by midday on
Thursday, in line with other Asian bourses and led by commodity
firms as investors shrugged off a poor bond auction in Germany
to cover their short positions.
Shares of container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines (NOL)
, rising as much as 2.5 percent after Samsung
Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating, as
it expects NOL to benefit from tighter supply in the industry.
Commodity firms such as Noble Group also
outperformed the broader market after recent share losses, as
traders increased positions in more volatile stocks.
"We're seeing some short covering as some investors believe
Asia may be less hit than the West, so some funds maybe
rebalancing their portfolios towards this region," said Carey
Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC Investment Research.
"Some stocks like commodity firms were oversold previously,
so they're leading the short covering now."
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up
0.4 percent, or 10.81 points, at 2,687.38. Around 548.1 million
shares worth S$466.1 million were traded, compared with 535.6
million shares worth S$525.1 million that changed hands by the
same time on Wednesday.
However, Germany's disappointing bond sale are likely to cap
gains and local traders said they expect the STI to trade in
2,680-2,730 band for the rest of the session.
Germany's bond sale on Wednesday had one of the worst
results since the launch of the euro, raising concern about the
price Berlin may pay for its role as paymaster to a region
racked by a crisis that has toppled governments in Greece and
Italy.
"It's a clear signal of fears in the market that the euro
zone contagion may spread to even bigger countries like
Germany," Wong said.
Lender United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOB) rose 1.9
percent to S$15.18, buoyed by a new plan to provide wealth
management services to a group of individuals with rising
affluence will boost its earnings.
Commodity trader Noble Group was 1.9 percent higher at
S$1.105 while rival Olam International was 1.8 percent
higher at S$2.31.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)