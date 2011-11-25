* Index down 1 percent at 0500 GMT
* Cyclical counters fall on worsening economic outlook
* Tourism seen resilient - UOB Kay Hian
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Singapore shares fell on
Friday to their lowest level in nearly seven weeks, with hopes
of a year-end rally fizzling out due to a deadlock among euro
zone policymakers and a grimmer economic picture in Asia.
At 0500 GMT or midway through the trading session, the
Straits Times Index (STI) was down 1 percent, or 26.08
points, at 2,651.07. Some 436.1 million shares worth S$415.8
million were traded, compared with 548.1 million shares worth
S$466.1 million around the same time on Thursday.
The fall in share prices affected most Asian bourses, with
Hong Kong down about 1.25 percent around the same time.
Wall Street was closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving
holiday.
"It seems that the European situation is not going to play
itself out anytime soon, so sentiment is likely to remain poor
until the year-end," said Jason Hughes, head of premium client
management at IG Markets Singapore.
"The PMI (purchasing managers' index) data earlier this week
from China also brought back the question of hard or soft
landing," he added.
France and Germany agreed on Thursday to stop bickering
openly about whether the European Central Bank should do more to
rescue the euro zone from a deepening sovereign debt crisis, but
this failed to allay investor fears.
Fuelling worries of a global recession, a preliminary PMI
survey showed China's factory sector shrank the most in 32
months in November on signs of domestic economic weakness,
reviving concerns that the world's second-largest economy may be
slipping towards a hard landing.
Cyclical Singapore stocks, or counters that are heavily
exposed to the global economy, were largely hit on Friday.
Commodities firms Noble Group and Olam International
fell 2.3 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.
At 0500 GMT rig builder Sembcorp Marine retreated
1.9 percent. The stock of Singapore-listed Yangzijiang
Shipbuilding gave up 5.5 percent as traders have been
concerned about overcapacity in the sector.
UOB Kay Hian said in a report that going forward, externally
driven sectors such as manufacturing and wholesale trade will be
affected by deleveraging and fiscal tightening in advanced
economies. Financial services will also be hit.
But tourism may show resilience on the back of rising
visitor arrivals, UOB Kay Hian said.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)