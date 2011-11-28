* Index up 1.5 percent, seen in 2,600-2,750 band in afternoon

* Property developers up on improving macroeconomic sentiment

SINGAPORE Nov 28 Singapore shares rose by midday on Monday led by property developers and buoyed by optimism Europe may come up with steps to activate its bail-out fund.

Property developer CapitaLand and City Developments were amongst the top gainers on the benchmark index, lifted by improving sentiment towards the global economy and the euro zone debt crisis.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 1.49 percent, or 39.04 points, at 2,682.97. Around 445.5 million shares worth S$405 million were traded, compared with 436.1 million shares worth S$415.8 million that changed hands by the same time on Friday.

However, local traders said they expected the rally in Singapore shares to be shortlived as volumes were thin, and for the STI to trade in 2,600-2750 band for the rest of the session.

"We have seen a swathe of positive announcements from the eurozone, the most positive of which are the reports that Germany and France have been discussing a new stability agreement," said Jason Hughes, the head of premium client management at IG Markets.

Officials said over the weekend that Germany and France were exploring radical methods for more rapid and deeper fiscal integration, in a move that could help fend off fierce market attacks on highly indebted countries and give more leeway for the European Central Bank to buy sovereign bonds.

Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Tuesday, and detailed operational rules for the region's bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), are ready for approval. This would pave the way for the 440 billion euro facility to draw cash from investors.

CapitaLand shares were 3.3 percent higher at S$2.51, boosted by a local newspaper report it may place its $5.3 billion projects in China into a real estate investment trust (REIT).

Smaller rival City Developments rose 4.7 percent to S$9.55 with 503,000 shares changing hands.

Shares of Singapore's oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine Ltd rose as much as 3.3 percent, boosted by hopes it could benefit from a jump in U.S. crude oil futures, traders said.

By midday, Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest rig maker, was 1.9 percent higher at S$3.72 with more than 2.5 million shares changing hands. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)