* Index up 1.5 percent, seen in 2,600-2,750 band in
afternoon
* Property developers up on improving macroeconomic
sentiment
SINGAPORE Nov 28 Singapore shares rose by
midday on Monday led by property developers and buoyed by
optimism Europe may come up with steps to activate its bail-out
fund.
Property developer CapitaLand and City
Developments were amongst the top gainers on the
benchmark index, lifted by improving sentiment towards the
global economy and the euro zone debt crisis.
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up
1.49 percent, or 39.04 points, at 2,682.97. Around 445.5 million
shares worth S$405 million were traded, compared with 436.1
million shares worth S$415.8 million that changed hands by the
same time on Friday.
However, local traders said they expected the rally in
Singapore shares to be shortlived as volumes were thin, and for
the STI to trade in 2,600-2750 band for the rest of the session.
"We have seen a swathe of positive announcements from the
eurozone, the most positive of which are the reports that
Germany and France have been discussing a new stability
agreement," said Jason Hughes, the head of premium client
management at IG Markets.
Officials said over the weekend that Germany and France were
exploring radical methods for more rapid and deeper fiscal
integration, in a move that could help fend off fierce market
attacks on highly indebted countries and give more leeway for
the European Central Bank to buy sovereign bonds.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Tuesday, and
detailed operational rules for the region's bailout fund, the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), are ready for
approval. This would pave the way for the 440 billion euro
facility to draw cash from investors.
CapitaLand shares were 3.3 percent higher at S$2.51, boosted
by a local newspaper report it may place its $5.3 billion
projects in China into a real estate investment trust (REIT).
Smaller rival City Developments rose 4.7 percent to S$9.55
with 503,000 shares changing hands.
Shares of Singapore's oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine Ltd
rose as much as 3.3 percent, boosted by hopes it could
benefit from a jump in U.S. crude oil futures, traders said.
By midday, Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest rig
maker, was 1.9 percent higher at S$3.72 with more than 2.5
million shares changing hands.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)