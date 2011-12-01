* Index up 2.5 percent, upside seen capped at 2,780-2,785
* Banks, property developers outperform after China's c.bank
move
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Singapore shares surged
2.5 percent by midday on Thursday to a two-week high, buoyed by
gains in lenders such as United Overseas Bank (UOB) as
major central banks moved to provide cheaper dollar funding and
China lowered its reserve requirement ratio.
UOB rose as much as 5.2 percent while larger bank DBS Group
Holdings gained 3.6 percent, as the coordinated
efforts by six central banks on Wednesday temporarily eased
concerns over the fallout from the euro zone crisis.
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up
2.5 percent, or 67.70 points, at 2,770.16. Around 886.8 million
shares worth S$862.1 million were traded, compared with 607.6
million shares worth S$743.1 million that changed hands by the
same time on Wednesday.
However, the rebound in Singapore shares is likely to be
short-lived due to Europe's still unresolved debt crisis and
worries about slowing global growth, DBS Vickers said, adding
that it expects the STI to see near-term resistance at
2,780-2,785.
Global markets surged after the U.S. Federal Reserve, the
European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain,
Japan and Switzerland said they would lower the cost of existing
dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, and arrange
bilateral swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies.
"The markets see this as a form of quantitative easing, and
the implications are that we're in risk-on mode, so riskier
assets, stock markets will rally," said Tey Tze Ming, a market
strategist at Saxo Capital Markets.
"However, I think they're throwing caution to wind now by
pumping liquidity in, all they're doing is boosting inflation.
Over the next 3-6 months I expect to see inflation spike up,
especially in U.S. and Europe."
Investor sentiment was also lifted by China's decision on
Wednesday to cut the reserve requirement ratio for commercial
lenders for the first time in three years, signalling a policy
shift as global weakness weighs on China's economy.
The move could make it easier for property developers in
China to borrow or raise funds, and sent shares of real estate
firms with exposure to the country surging.
CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest property
developer, rose 4.4 percent to S$2.63, while Hongkong Land
Holdings Ltd jumped 5 percent to $4.75.
Yanlord Land were 4.9 percent higher at S$1.07 with over
11.1 million shares changing hands. Another Chinese real estate
company Ying Li International surged 5.9 percent to
S$0.27.
Previously oversold stocks with high betas such as Sembcorp
Marine Ltd and Genting Singapore PLC also
outperformed the broader index, rising 6.8 percent and 4 percent
respectively.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kim Coghill)