* Index up 0.87 percent, Asian stock markets strengthen

* Sembcorp Marine outperforms on talk of contract win

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Jan 25 Singapore shares rose by midday, tracking gains in Asian markets after technology bellwether Apple reported upbeat earnings.

By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index was up 0.87 percent, or 24.70 points, at 2,874.08. Around 692.4 million shares worth S$776.4 million were traded versus 846 million shares worth S$966.1 million traded by the same time on Friday.

The Singapore bourse was closed on Monday and Tuesday for Lunar New Year holidays.

"Apple's earnings has a positive impact on markets today. It's good news as demand for technology products still seem strong, indicating consumer demand is still firm," said Carey Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC Investment Research.

The Straits Times Index has jumped nearly 9 percent so far this year.

Shares of rig builder Sembcorp Marine Ltd were among the top gainers on Wednesday, after brokers cited an industry publication as saying the Singapore rig builder had won an order for a drillship from a Brazilian firm.

Sembcorp Marine shares rose 2.5 percent higher to S$4.87.

Goldman Sachs and Nomura said Sembcorp Marine had received an order for a drillship from Sete Brasil S.A., citing a report from Upstream. Sembcorp Marine's spokeswoman declined to comment on market speculation.

Chinese firm Ying Li International Real Estate Ltd surged 10 percent to S$0.325 after a brokerage stoked expectations that China may relax some property curbs, helping in a re-rating of the stock, traders said.

Shares of Jaya Holdings also jumped 11 percent to a five-month high after brokerage CIMB highlighted the Singapore shipbuilder as an attractive acquisition target. (Editing by Anshuman Daga)