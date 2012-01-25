* Index up 0.87 percent, Asian stock markets strengthen
* Sembcorp Marine outperforms on talk of contract win
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, Jan 25 Singapore shares rose by
midday, tracking gains in Asian markets after technology
bellwether Apple reported upbeat earnings.
By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index was up 0.87
percent, or 24.70 points, at 2,874.08. Around 692.4 million
shares worth S$776.4 million were traded versus 846 million
shares worth S$966.1 million traded by the same time on Friday.
The Singapore bourse was closed on Monday and Tuesday for
Lunar New Year holidays.
"Apple's earnings has a positive impact on markets today.
It's good news as demand for technology products still seem
strong, indicating consumer demand is still firm," said Carey
Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC Investment Research.
The Straits Times Index has jumped nearly 9 percent so far
this year.
Shares of rig builder Sembcorp Marine Ltd were
among the top gainers on Wednesday, after brokers cited an
industry publication as saying the Singapore rig builder had won
an order for a drillship from a Brazilian firm.
Sembcorp Marine shares rose 2.5 percent higher to S$4.87.
Goldman Sachs and Nomura said Sembcorp Marine had received
an order for a drillship from Sete Brasil S.A., citing a report
from Upstream. Sembcorp Marine's spokeswoman declined to comment
on market speculation.
Chinese firm Ying Li International Real Estate Ltd
surged 10 percent to S$0.325 after a brokerage stoked
expectations that China may relax some property curbs, helping
in a re-rating of the stock, traders said.
Shares of Jaya Holdings also jumped 11 percent to a
five-month high after brokerage CIMB highlighted the Singapore
shipbuilder as an attractive acquisition target.
(Editing by Anshuman Daga)