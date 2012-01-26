* Index down 0.1 percent, eyes major technical level

* Cyclicals weaken; defensive stocks higher

* China Auto Corp surges nearly 50 pct after associate gets contract win

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore shares gave up early gains by midday, with cyclical firms such as Sembcorp Marine Ltd falling in a broader market stuck near a key technical level.

Poperty firms Global Logistic Properties Ltd and City Developments Ltd were down 2.3 percent and 1.8 percent respectively, while United Overseas Bank Ltd lost 1.3 percent.

Defensive stocks including Singapore Telecommunications and StarHub Ltd were standout gainers.

By 0545 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.1 percent at 2,8888.8 after hitting an intra-day high of 2,917.6. The index has closed higher in 10 out of the last 14 sessions and has added 9 percent so far this year after falling 17 percent last year.

The index is trading near its 200-day moving average of 2,906.8."We have seen some profit taking after the index touched its key resistance level of 2,900," said one trader.

Around 808.7 million shares worth S$880.6 million were traded, higher than the 692.4 million shares worth S$776.4 million that had changed hands by the same time on Wednesday.

"The downside risks that are weighing on the market today are that Greek talks are not over yet, they have in fact stalled, and corporate earnings outlook may also disappoint," said Joshua Tan, a strategist at Phillip Securities.

Shares of technology firm China Auto Corp Ltd jumped as much as 46 percent in heavy volume after it said its associate had clinched a deal with the unit of shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines (NOL).

Jaya Holdings Ltd extended its gains from the previous session and rose 7.3 percent to S$0.59, after the shipping firm said Dutch shipbuilder IHC Merwede was interested to buy some of its assets. (Editing by Anshuman Daga)