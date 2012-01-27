* Index eases 0.1 percent

* United Fiber surges on planned reverse takeover

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Singapore shares edged lower by mid-day after rising for four straight sessions, with commodities firm Olam International and rig builder Sembcorp Marine shedding more than 1 percent each.

By 0530 GMT, the Straits Times Index was down 0.1 percent, or 3.21 points, at 2,891.22. The index has advanced around 9 percent so far this year, making it the best performer among major Southeast Asian markets.

Some 956 million shares worth S$703.4 million were traded by mid-day versus 808.7 million shares worth S$880.6 million at the same time on Thursday.

Shares of Keppel Corp, the world's largest rig builder, retreated as much as 0.7 percent though the company reported a 11 percent rise in fourth quarter net profit.

Some traders said the market had priced in most of the positive news as Keppel's shares jumped about 15 percent so far this year. However, the outlook for the sector is upbeat, with oil prices likely to stay above $80 a barrel.

"Oil and gas industry spending is expected to remain strong and we believe share price could continue to re-rate on Petrobras news," DMG & Partners said in a report.

Among stand-out gainers, shares of Singapore-listed forestry firm United Fiber System Ltd surged as much as 71 percent after it struck a S$1.5 billion reverse takeover deal with Indonesian coal miner PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk.

By 0530 GMT, United Fiber shares were up 39 percent at S$0.039 on volume of 70.6 million shares, 69 times the average daily volume traded over the last 30 days. (Editing by Anshuman Daga)