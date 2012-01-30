* Index slips 0.6 pct, eye on Greek debt deal

* United Fiber System, Yoma Strategic outperform

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Singapore shares slipped by midday as investors turned more cautious ahead of the finalisation of a Greek debt swap deal and weaker-than-expected U.S. economic growth weighed on Asian markets.

Investors shifted to small-cap firms including Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd and cut their positions in large-cap stocks such as Olam International Ltd, which have outperformed the broader market so far this year.

By 0500 GMT on Monday, the Straits Times Index (STI) was 0.61 percent, or 17.86 points, lower at 2,898.40. Around 878 million shares worth S$568.9 million were traded, down from 956 million shares worth S$703.4 million at the same time on Friday.

"The U.S. has been the white knight for some time, with a good stream of data coming in previously. But with the lower-than-expected GDP figures, it seems that some of the previous expectations didn't materialise," said Justin Harper, head of research at IG Markets.

U.S. gross domestic product expanded at its fastest pace in 1-1/2 years in the fourth quarter of 2011, but missed forecasts.

"There's been some big steps made with the Greek debt issue. But until the deal is finalised, there's still a degree of uncertainty there because it's been such an ongoing saga," Harper added.

Greece appeared to be close to clinching the bond swap agreement with private creditors and Prime Minister Lucas Papademos has sought backing from leading Greek party leaders for the painful reforms.

EU leaders will later on Monday sign off on a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone and are expected to agree on a balanced budget rule in national legislation.

By midday, commodity firm Olam tumbled 3 percent to S$2.56, after surging about 24 percent so far in January. Neptune Orient Lines Ltd shares dropped 1.9 percent to S$1.295, but they had risen 17 percent since the start of the year.

Shares of Yoma Strategic bucked the broader trend and surged as much as 24 percent to a record high, on expectations the property firm may gain from Myanmar's plan to offer tax incentives to companies.

The shares rose 22 percent to S$0.335 with more than 49.1 million shares traded, 7.8 times the average daily volume traded over the last five sessions.

Yoma is one of the few Singapore-listed stocks with a large exposure to Myanmar, and it stands to benefit as the previously reclusive state opens up its economy.

United Fiber System Ltd surged as much as 15 percent, extending gains on expectations it will benefit from a $1.5 billion ($1.20 billion) reverse takeover deal that will see a unit of Indonesia's Sinar Mas Group take control. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)