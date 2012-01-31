* Index down 0.37 pct, dragged by stocks going ex-dividend

* Olam gains after confirmation of Russia partnership

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Jan 31 Singapore shares were lower by midday on Tuesday, underperforming other Asian bourses as investors sold blue-chip stocks such as Fraser and Neave Ltd after the cut-off dates for dividend payments.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.37 percent, or 10.66 points at 2,877.63. Around 1.4 billion shares worth S$1.1 billion were traded, compared with 878 million shares worth S$568.9 million that changed hands by the same time on Monday.

Among stocks that make up the STI, Fraser and Neave tumbled 3.8 percent to S$6.63 with 3.4 million shares changing hands. Singapore Exchange Ltd, another blue chip that went ex-dividend, lost 1.7 percent to S$6.38.

Worries about Europe also put a dampener on trading.

"There is no conclusion to the Greek debt talks yet, so investors are more cautious. Moreover, the STI has also risen over the last week," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research.

"I won't be surprised if we see some investors slowly take profit," he added.

Talks on a debt swap deal between the Greek government and private bond holders have been slow, but its prime minister said negotiators had made "significant progress", with the aim of having a definitive agreement by the end of this week.

Investors also grew more worried that Portugal may follow in Greece's footsteps and require a second rescue, after its 10-year bond yield surged to more than 17 percent, its highest since the launch of the single currency.

Going forward, Ng said investors will shift their focus to corporate earnings from the U.S. and Singapore for indications of the health of the economy and outlook.

Shares of commodity trader Olam International Ltd bucked the broader trend to rise as much as 2.8 percent, a day after it unveiled a partnership with Russian Dairy Company LCC in the dairy and grains business.

Low cost carrier Tiger Airways Ltd fell 2.1 percent by midday to S$0.695, after it reported its third consecutive quarterly loss on Monday, due mainly to continued problems with its Australian operations and soaring fuel prices. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)