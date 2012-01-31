* Index down 0.37 pct, dragged by stocks going ex-dividend
* Olam gains after confirmation of Russia partnership
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, Jan 31 Singapore shares were
lower by midday on Tuesday, underperforming other Asian bourses
as investors sold blue-chip stocks such as Fraser and Neave Ltd
after the cut-off dates for dividend payments.
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down
0.37 percent, or 10.66 points at 2,877.63. Around 1.4 billion
shares worth S$1.1 billion were traded, compared with 878
million shares worth S$568.9 million that changed hands by the
same time on Monday.
Among stocks that make up the STI, Fraser and Neave tumbled
3.8 percent to S$6.63 with 3.4 million shares changing hands.
Singapore Exchange Ltd, another blue chip that went
ex-dividend, lost 1.7 percent to S$6.38.
Worries about Europe also put a dampener on trading.
"There is no conclusion to the Greek debt talks yet, so
investors are more cautious. Moreover, the STI has also risen
over the last week," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS
Research.
"I won't be surprised if we see some investors slowly take
profit," he added.
Talks on a debt swap deal between the Greek government and
private bond holders have been slow, but its prime minister said
negotiators had made "significant progress", with the aim of
having a definitive agreement by the end of this
week.
Investors also grew more worried that Portugal may follow in
Greece's footsteps and require a second rescue, after its
10-year bond yield surged to more than 17 percent, its highest
since the launch of the single currency.
Going forward, Ng said investors will shift their focus to
corporate earnings from the U.S. and Singapore for indications
of the health of the economy and outlook.
Shares of commodity trader Olam International Ltd
bucked the broader trend to rise as much as 2.8 percent, a day
after it unveiled a partnership with Russian Dairy Company LCC
in the dairy and grains business.
Low cost carrier Tiger Airways Ltd fell 2.1
percent by midday to S$0.695, after it reported its third
consecutive quarterly loss on Monday, due mainly to continued
problems with its Australian operations and soaring fuel prices.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)