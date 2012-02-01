* Index down 0.4 percent, faces technical resistance
* Neptune Orient jumps on expectations of higher freight
rates
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Singapore's main index
struggled near a key technical level, with weak U.S. economic
data spurring growth worries across Asian stock markets.
Rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd fell 1.9 percent and
was among the top losers in the benchmark, while Singapore
Airlines Ltd lost 1.6 percent.
The Straits Times Index (STI) has faltered after rising 9.0
percent in January, broadly in line with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan
. The local index fell about 17 percent last
year.
By 0545 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down
0.4 percent, or 11.5 points, at 2,895.15. By mid-day, around 2.1
billion shares worth S$673.5 million were traded versus 1.4
billion shares worth S$1.1 billion traded by the same time on
Tuesday.
"We're expecting a short-term pull back in the STI. U.S.
data is starting to come in below expectations and we're more
bearish as it'll be a fiscally tighter year this year," said
Joshua Tan, a strategist at Phillip Securities.
Singapore's main index has been hovering near its 200-day
moving average of about 2,900 since Thursday, when it breached
the level for the first time since July.
Asian markets were also under pressure, with MSCI's Asia
ex-Japan index down 0.3 percent.
Among the day's gainers, shares of container shipping firm
Neptune Orient Lines jumped as much as 5 percent to a
six-month high on expectations of freight increases after many
rival firms raised rates.
By midday, NOL shares were 2.7 percent higher at S$1.335
with over 15.4 million shares changing hands. This was 1.7 times
its average daily volume over the last five session.
Among other local gainers, shares of rubber firm GMG Global
Ltd surged as much as 12 percent after Standard
Chartered said its stock price underperformance relative to
rubber prices was unjustified.
(Editing by Anshuman Daga)