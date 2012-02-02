* Index gains 0.44 percent as Asian markets strengthen
* NOL up for third straight session, rises to six-month high
By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Singapore shares ticked
higher as upbeat manufacturing data from the U.S. and China
boosted overseas markets on expectations of global economic
growth.
Shares of container shipper, Neptune Orient Lines (NOL)
, were the top gainer on the benchmark Straits Times
Index, extending recent gains.
The stock has jumped about 12 percent over the past three
sessions on market talk it may follow its rivals and raise its
freight rates. By midday, NOL shares were up about 5 percent to
S$1.43.
By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up
0.44 percent, or 12.8 points, at 2917.56. Around 1.58 billion
shares worth S$913 million were traded, compared with 2.1
billion shares worth S$673.5 million by the same time on
Wednesday.
An index of the U.S. manufacturing sector rose in January to
its highest level since June, an industry group said, while
China's factory sector expanded slightly, confounding
expectations for a contraction. Germany reported its first rise
in manufacturing output in four months.
"At the moment, the market looks to be in a pretty bullish
mode, so everybody is using whatever good news to continue the
buying spree," said Carey Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC
Investment Research.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed as much as 1.3 percent to a five-month
high of 438.52, with Australia and China leading the gains.
Wong said market focus in Singapore was on smaller stocks.
"If you look at the value versus the trading volume, the
average stock traded is about S$0.50, so that is pretty
indicative of the kinds of stocks being played," Wong said.
Sshares of Broadway Industrial Group, a hard disk
drive components maker, jumped 13 percent to a five-month high
after its customer Seagate Technology Plc reported
strong earnings and forecasted more shipments for this quarter.
Small-cap oil and gas services firm, See Hup Seng,
also jumped as much as 12 percent after it said on Wednesday
its subsidiary had won a new five-year-contract. {ID:nL4E8D2128]