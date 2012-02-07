* Index up 0.2 pct at 0500 GMT, may be capped by Greece

* Noble gains as much as 2.8 pct

* Brokers up target on Sembcorp Marine after order win

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Singapore shares rose slightly on Tuesday, outperforming regional markets as energy and commodity-related stocks gained on positive sentiment toward the sector.

By 0500 GMT, Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.2 percent, or 6.49 points, at 2,946.59. Some 1.5 billion shares worth S$845.4 million were traded, compared with 1.77 billion shares worth S$1.1 billion at the same time on Monday.

In contrast, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.1 percent.

The STI component stocks include several large commodity plays such as Noble Group Ltd, one of Asia's largest commodities suppliers, and Keppel Corp, the world's biggest builder of offshore oil rigs.

Greek talks to hammer out a deal on unpopular reforms, which has been delayed, may set the tone for the rest of the week, traders said.

In Singapore, shares of commodities firms Noble and Olam International gained as much as 2.8 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

Noble named Yusuf Alireza, a former Goldman Sachs top Asian banker, as its chief executive officer late on Monday as it seeks to ease worries over a spate of senior level departures.

OCBC Investment Research said Alireza had been one of the forerunners for the post and the appointment did not come as a big surprise.

But the brokerage upgraded its rating on Noble to hold from sell and raised its target price to S$1.46 from S$1.02 as market sentiment has improved on the back of positive data from the United States and China.

"Commodity and offshore marine are among the few sectors that people are still keen on," said Andrew Chow, head of research at UOB Kay Hian.

"Some people are forecasting commodity prices to trend up, particularly in areas like coal where we have seen supply disruptions in Australia. Global GDP may also not slow down as bad as what people feared," he said.

Several brokers raised their target prices on Singapore's Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world's second-largest rig builder, after the company won a $792.5 million contract to build a drillship for Sete Brasil.

By 0500 GMT, Sembcorp Marine stock gained 0.6 percent.

Shares of property developers CapitaLand and City Developments Ltd rose 1.5 percent and 2 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)