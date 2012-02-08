* Index up 0.43 percent

* CapitaMalls Asia jumps after brokerage highlights China earnings

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Feb 8 Singapore's benchmark index hit its highest level in six months, led by gains in property developers CapitaLand Ltd and CapitaMalls Asia Ltd.

By 0500 GMT on Wednesday, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.43 percent, or 12.61 points, at 2,970.39, with Asian markets also hitting multi-month highs. The Singapore index has jumped more than 12 percent so far this year.

Around 1.5 billion shares worth S$905.1 million were traded versus 1.5 billion shares worth S$845.4 million at the same time on Tuesday.

Shopping mall developer CapitaMalls Asia was the top gainer on the benchmark STI after brokerage Kim Eng Securities started coverage of the firm with a buy rating. It said it expects earnings contributions from China to grow significantly over the next few years.

Shares of CapitaMalls Asia jumped 4.3 percent to S$1.455, while its parent CapitaLand rose 2.9 percent to S$2.82.

"Investors are a little more upbeat on Greece and are hoping that they will reach a resolution soon. Markets are also pretty flush with liquidity, so there's interest to put money into use," said Carey Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC Investment Research.

While most market players believe Greece is close to a deal, politicians in Athens have yet to sign off on painful austerity measures that are a condition of a second bailout package. They have again pushed back the deadline for agreement to Wednesday.

Singapore Exchange Ltd shares rose as much as 2.6 percent to a six-month high after Deutsche Bank highlighted the bourse operator may benefit from improving turnover on its exchange.

Wong said trading has been focused more on small-cap stocks such as Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd recently, as shares in many larger companies had already seen sharp gains in the last month.

Petroleum exploration and production firm Interra Resources Ltd soared 16 percent to S$0.25 after brokerage CIMB said the firm may be a more attractive play on Myanmar than Yoma.

Chemoil, which trades in marine fuel products, surged 24 percent to S$0.315, after it said commodities firm Glencore International plc is raising its stake in the firm to 89.04 percent from 51.54 percent. (Editing by Anshuman Daga)