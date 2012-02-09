* Index down 0.02 pct; China's January inflation weighs
* Property developers including CapitaLand outperform
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Singapore shares were
flat by midday Thursday, as strong gains in property developers
such as CapitaLand Ltd offset losses in commodity
firms after China's overall inflation in January came in above
expectations.
Investors were also cautious as they awaited a final deal
that will allow Greece to avoid a messy debt default.
By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was
little changed at 2,981.59 points, down 0.61 point. The index
had fallen as much as 0.8 percent earlier in the session.
Around 1.9 billion shares worth S$1.2 billion were traded at
the half-way mark, versus 1.5 billion shares worth S$905.1
million at the same time on Wednesday.
"China's higher-than-expected inflation is weighing on
markets. Most are expecting China to loosen monetary policy, and
this data point is a negative to that," said Joshua Tan, a
strategist at Phillip Securities.
China's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.5 percent in
January, well ahead of market expectations and breaking a
five-month trend of easing price pressures as consumers ramped
up spending during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday season.
But housing inflation declined in the world's most populous
nation, giving property stocks a boost.
At midday, Southeast Asia's largest property developer
CapitaLand was 3.5 percent higher at S$2.95, helped by an
upgrade from CIMB.
Around 18.2 million CapitaLand shares changed hands -- 1.2
times its average daily volume over the last five sessions.
Hongkong Land, which owns mainly office assets in Hong Kong,
also bucked the broader trend and climbed 3.9 percent to $5.54.
Another Singapore property developer Overseas Union
Enterprise Ltd (OUE) rose as much as 5 percent to a
five-month high after CIMB upgraded its target price, citing a
recent underperformance.
Commodity firm Olam International Ltd was 0.7
percent lower at S$2.74 while palm oil firm Golden Agri
Resources fell 1.3 percent to S$0.78, as China's
higher-than-expected inflation reduced expectations of a rapid
easing of monetary policy.
Shares of Singapore property developer IPC Corp Ltd
jumped as much as 25 percent to a record, extending
gains from the previous session after tycoon Oei Hong Leong
increased his stake in the company.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)