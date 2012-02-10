* Index down 0.5 percent
* Olam, CapitaLand figure among losers
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Singapore shares fell by
midday, with property developer CapitaLand Ltd and
commodities firm Olam International pulling back after
recent gains.
By 0600 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down
0.5 percent, or 14.70 points, at 2,966.47. Some 2.2 billion
shares worth S$1.1 billion were traded. But the STI was still up
around 2 percent since the start of the week.
Shares of CapitaLand and Olam fell 3.1 percent and 2.2
percent, respectively, after advancing about 11 percent and 4
percent since the start of the week.
On Thursday, Olam said it had bought Titanium Holding
Company SA, which owns Nigeria's second largest biscuits and
candy franchise and had a turnover of about $162 million last
year.
"We view the acquisition positively because it's going to be
earnings-accretive immediately and it's part of their inorganic
growth strategy," said Lee Wen Ching, an analyst at CIMB
Research.
Shares of DBS Group Holdings rose as
much as 1.3 percent after Southeast Asia's biggest bank reported
a better-than-expected 8 percent rise in quarterly earnings.
Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd
jumped as much as 9.2 percent after its chairman,
Joseph Yuvaraj Pillay, bought 200,000 shares in the company at
S$0.73 each.
(Editing by Anshuman Daga)