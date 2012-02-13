* Index up 0.2 percent

* SingTel rises after quarterly earnings

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Singapore stocks edged higher as regional markets rose after the passing of Greece's unpopular austerity bill by its parliament eased investors' concerns that it may be headed for a messy default.

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd gained 1.3 percent to S$3.11 after the company comforted investors by reiterating a forecast for low single-digit full-year revenue growth in Singapore and stable dividends from its associate firms.

By 0550 GMT on Monday, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.24 percent, or 7.48 points, at 2,967.48 .

"The market is taking some form of comfort after Greece passed its austerity measures, and investors are more confident that it will get the funding it needs for a bailout," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.6 percent.

On Monday, the Greek parliament approved the deeply unpopular austerity bill, while serious violence broke out on the streets of Athens and spread across the country.

Among other gainers in Singapore, Chinese mushroom grower Yamada Green Resources Ltd soared by as much as 12 percent after reporting a jump in quarterly earnings.

However, construction firm Yongnam Holdings Ltd tumbled as much as 9.6 percent after it said its chief executive officer was under investigation by local authorities. (Editing by Anshuman Daga)